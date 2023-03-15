Is Demon Slayer overrated? Fans debate the Kimetsu no Yaiba's true value

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards on March 4, 2023, were like a battle royale between Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and Spy x Family. These three heavyweights walked away with six awards each, leaving the competition in the dust. While the three series swept six awards each, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc bagged Best Anime Character Design, Best Animation, Best Anime Director, Best Action Anime, Best Fantasy Anime, and Best VA Performance (Spanish).

While some fans agree with the awards, others have taken to social media platforms like Reddit, Twitter, and Instagram to accuse Crunchyroll of rigging the results.

This controversy brought up an old argument - Is Demon Slayer truly deserving of all the hype, or is it just another run-of-the-mill shounen anime with fancy animation? Let's take a closer look at why some fans believe the series might not be all it's hyped up to be.

Demon Slayer: Just a conventional shonen anime?

One of the main arguments against Demon Slayer's success is that it is just a conventional shonen anime with little to no innovations. Fans who support this view claim that Demon Slayer is a typical shonen with a hero who trains to become stronger, gains new powers, and battles villains. This description applies to much other popular shonen anime, such as Naruto and My Hero Academia.

While this argument is valid to some extent, it does not diminish Demon Slayer's appeal to fans worldwide. Fans of the series argue that Demon Slayer's excellent execution of shonen tropes and its unique setting in Taisho Japan make it stand out from other shonen anime.

The great animation debate

Another point of contention among fans is the role of animation in the series' success. Many fans agree that Demon Slayer's animation is top-notch and one of the best in the anime industry. However, some argue that the animation's excellence overshadows the series' flaws in the writing, character designs, and themes.

Demon Slayer's villains: Dull or interesting?

The villains in an anime series are just as important as the heroes. They need to be well-designed, well-written, and compelling enough to keep viewers engaged. Unfortunately, Demon Slayer's villains have received criticism for being one-dimensional and lacking depth.

In contrast, other popular shonen anime, such as Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen, have villains with complex backstories and motivations. The contrast in the villain's character development has led some anime fans to believe that Demon Slayer's villains are dull compared to other series.

Demon Slayer: Hype or quality?

Demon Slayer's success can be attributed to several factors, including its high-level animation, excellent action scenes, and fast-paced storytelling. However, some anime fans argue that its popularity is due to hype rather than its quality.

Some anime fans feel that Demon Slayer's hype has led to over-the-top gushing praise, which is not entirely warranted. They argue that the hype is great for the show, but it's not the best battle-shonen this year, let alone the best action anime of the year.

Demon Slayer's bland dialogue writing

An anime series' dialogue plays a significant role in its success. It helps create a compelling narrative, develops the characters, and provides insight into the story's themes. Some anime fans argue that Demon Slayer's dialogue is bland and lacks the complexity of other anime series.

The controversy surrounding the Crunchyroll Anime Awards has sparked an old debate about whether Demon Slayer is overhyped or a masterpiece. While the series has flaws, it is still a great anime with a lot to offer. The excellent animation, action sequences, and world-building make it a must-watch for any anime fan.