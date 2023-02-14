From Madara Uchiha to Team Rocket: Most memorable anime villains of all time

Mark Pellegrino said that there's no hero without a villain and in the case of anime it’s more than true. Anime has given us many formidable antagonists over the years. While the anime series might be named after its protagonist, the story is definitely remembered because of the villains. From crafty masterminds and powerful warlords to sadistic anti-heroes and otherworldly beings, the villains of anime are tailored in many shapes and sizes.

If Oscars were awarded for best anime character in a negative role, then these villains would definitely win:

Light Yagami

Light Yagami from Death Note is a high school student who wields a notebook with the power to take the lives of anyone whose name he writes in it. In his quest to create a world free of crime, he develops a god complex as he executes the ones he deems deserving of death. And not to mention his scary laugh that could give chills even to the viewers with strong hearts. With his sharp intellect, captivating charisma, and manipulative nature, Light emerges as an iconic villain of all times.

Freeza

The anime-verse trembles at the mere mention of Freeza, the space-faring warlord with a love for destruction. Freeza's name became synonymous with terror, as he wiped out entire planets and civilizations without a second thought. Driven by his obsession to become the strongest being in existence, Freeza's fearsome reputation, combined with his unforgettable appearance makes him one of anime's most menacing villains.

Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha, the master of Sharingan from Naruto, is a force to be reckoned with. With his cunning mind, he ignites wars and conflicts throughout the Naruto universe to create a dream world dominated by the Uchiha clan. Madara's unparalleled ninjutsu skills and unmatched intellect make him a formidable villain.

Meruem

Meruem, the main antagonist of Hunter x Hunter rules over a vast colony of ants. His love of violence and destruction, combined with his arrogance and cruelty, make him one of anime's most iconic villains. His ideology and thought-provoking actions gave the viewers a different perspective to look into the greys between the good and bad.

Kira Yoshikage

The sadistic serial killer from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Kira Yoshikage, hides behind a veil of normalcy as he carries out his brutal crimes. His unique standability, cunning mind, sadistic streak and charismatic persona make him one of the most memorable and iconic villains in anime.

Hisoka

Hisoka is the second villain from Hunter x Hunter who made it to this list. He is a former assassin and is known for his sadistic and unpredictable nature, as well as his intense love of battle. With his mastery of Nen and iconic appearance, Hisoka solidifies his place as one of the formidable and unforgettable villains in anime.

Sousuke Aizen

Sousuke Aizen is the main antagonist of the anime and manga series Bleach. The former captain of the Soul Reaper is a master of illusions and a manipulative genius. Driven by his desire to rule over a world of his own making, Aizen's cunning and powerful abilities make him a truly iconic villain.

Shougo Makishima

Shougo Makishima, the cunning criminal mastermind from Psycho-Pass, seeks to upset the delicate balance of the utopian society in which the story takes place. With his intelligence and unique ideology, Makishima proves to be a challenge to even the most seasoned detective which proves that he is one of the most memorable and iconic villains in anime.

Gilgamesh

Gilgamesh, the main antagonist of Fate/Zero. His character is based on the legendary King of Uruk from Sumerian mythology. Armed with an arsenal of weapons and driven by his desire to obtain the Holy Grail, Gilgamesh's wealth, power, and mastery of combat make him a truly iconic villain, as he stands as a testament to the dangers of unrestrained arrogance and desire.

Team Rocket

While Team Rocket might not be the scariest villains, they are definitely the funniest and that’s what makes them iconic. Jesse, James and Meowth were not able to steal Pikachu through their heists but they definitely stole viewers’ hearts and became an integral part of the show.

