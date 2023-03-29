From pirates to pep talks, The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 reveals major plot twists

After a confusing few weeks, the fifth episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 is now live. Pedro Pascal starred The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Droid phobic lone bounty hunter Din Djarin accompanied by little foundling Grogu’s story won every fan's heart.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 5 reveals a major plot change

With this Wednesday’ episode The Mandalorian seems to have come full circle. In season one we saw Din fighting back his way out from Nevaro and today as we return to Nevarro to rescue the citizens from pirate seizure. It’s going well with our swamp face pirate lord Gorian Shard and his squad of pirates lead by Bane returning with a vengeance as they plague and pillage the city.

This was a surprise from John Favreau for the fans of Star War Rebel animated series. Zeb made a live action debut voiced by the same voice actor from rebel, Steve Blum. It’s amazing to hear Blum reprising his role as Zeb. Zeb was a major character in that animated series and was part of the Ghost crew. The dress suggests that Zeb became a New Republic pilot after the Galactic Civil war ended.

Karga sends out a message for help but the New Republic proved that they are not as generous as they seem. They wash off the onus literally battering the Outer Rim planet. Captain Carson Teva played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is adamant to the New Republic that they should authorize a rescue party of star fighters but they refuse to help. That’s when The Mandalorian comes in. Teva somehow discovers The Watch’s covert and delivers a rousing pep talk to Din along with other Mandos so they make a stand against the pirates.

After a dramatic discussion and pep talk The Watch decided to join together and help Karga. Outnumbered by ten to one The Mandalorians still being incredibly badass including epic action sequences both in air and on land, and The Armorer’s 30sec being a girl boss by bringing down five pirates single handedly with a hammer and tong.

The Armorer calls Bo-Katan in for a private chat while encouraging her to remove the helmet hailing as someone who “walks both worlds”. It's clear that she started to believe about the Mythosaur that Bo-Katan experienced in the living water of the mine of Mandalore and entrusts her with gathering other exiled Mandalorian. The Watch finally decided to rebuild their new home in Nevaro though it will not be their home planet.

During the episodes closing moments Captain Teva discovers that Moff Gideon made his way out and that a remnant of Beskar scrap is evidence indicating that another Mandalorian tribe rescued him or helped break him out. Maybe this tribe is pro empire and Bo-Katan will meet up with them soon.

