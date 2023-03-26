Get ready for more bounty-filled adventures in Trigun Stampede's Final Phase

The dust has settled on Trigun Stampede's first season, but the series is far from over. Studio Orange, responsible for hits like BEASTARS and Land of the Lustrous, has given us a fresh take on the series, attracting a global audience thanks to streaming giant Crunchyroll. Fans have been left on the edge of their seats after the release of the Final PV trailer, eagerly anticipating the next phase in Vash the Stampede's adventures.

The star-studded voice cast and impressive creative team behind the new Trigun Stampede

This new adaptation has a lot going for it, boasting 12 action-packed episodes and a star-studded voice cast. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka leads the pack as Vash, with Tomoyo Kurosawa as Young Vash, Junya Ikeda as Knives Millions, Yumiri Hanamori as Young Knives, Maaya Sakamoto as Rem Saverem, Sakura Ando as Meryl Stryfe, Kenji Matsuda as Robert de Niro, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Nicholas D. Wolfwood. The creative team is equally impressive, with the original author Yasuhiro Nightow, director Kenji Muto, character concept artist Kouji Tajima, and animation production company Orange joining forces. (Also Read: Blue Lock Season 2 and movie announced: Get ready for more football action)

Fans have been left on the edge of their seats after the release of the Final PV trailer, eagerly anticipating the next phase in Vash the Stampede's adventures.

From manga to anime: Trigun Stampede's evolution over the years

Nightow's original manga series was published in Monthly Shonen Captain before moving to Young King OURs as Trigun Maximum. The anime adaptation, produced by MADHOUSE, ran for 26 episodes in 1998. The English version of the manga was licensed by Dark Horse. (Also Read: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release date revealed with an exciting new trailer!)

Studio Orange's adaptation of Trigun Stampede sparks discussions among fans

Studio Orange's adaptation has sparked discussion among fans about the changes made to Vash's appearance and the use of CG animation. But animator Katsuhiro Takei explained that the team wanted to try something new while still respecting the original. And with the "Final Phase" on the horizon, we can expect even more surprises and developments. (Also Read: Meet Hori and Miyamura in the new Horimiya anime, coming in July 2023)

We may not know how many episodes are in store for the "Final Phase" or when it will air, but the trailer and poster suggest we're in for a wild ride. Fans are excited to see Vash's classic look return and to continue following his bounty-filled exploits. If you're new to the series, now is the perfect time to jump in and discover the gunslinging pacifist with a bounty on his head and the rookie reporter determined to catch him.

