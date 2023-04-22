Get ready to catch the latest episode of Pokemon Horizons. Release date and streaming options revealed

Pokemon fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the fourth episode of the popular Pokemon Horizons series, which is set to drop on April 28th at 6:55 PM JST via TV Tokyo. The series, which is the first mainline Pokemon series to not feature Ash Ketchum, has already gained a massive following among fans due to its engaging plot and stunning animation.

Unfortunately, the anime does not yet have a western release date. However, fans can still catch the latest episode through various means, including watching a live stream on Twitch user PokeKalos or by checking out anime piracy sites that host each episode with English subtitles shortly after their premiere. YouTube uploads of each episode will also be available within minutes of the official broadcast.

For those in the US, UK, and select other regions, Netflix is the best place to legally source new Pokemon episodes. However, fans should note that new episodes tend to drop in batches every few months. On the other hand, Canada gets new episodes of the Pokemon Ultimate Journeys English Dub every week.

While it is still unclear when the English Dub of Pokemon Horizons will be available, fans can look forward to the upcoming release of the fourth episode, which will be available at the following times in various regions around the world:

United States- 2:45 AM PT, 4:55 AM CT, 5:55 AM ET

United Kingdom- 10:55 AM BST

France- 11:55 AM CEST

India- 3:25 PM IST

China- 5:55 PM CST

Australia- 7:55 PM AEST

New Zealand- 9:45 PM NZDT

Argentina- 6:55 AM ART

Brazil- 6:55 AM BRT

Whether you are a diehard fan of the franchise or just looking for an exciting new anime to watch, the upcoming episode of Pokemon Horizons is not one to be missed.

