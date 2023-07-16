Haikyuu!! FINAL unveils two movies to wrap up the beloved anime along with a grand farewell party

Calling all Haikyuu!! fanatics! Brace yourselves for an emotional rollercoaster as the popular anime franchise is set to bid adieu with a bang. The highly anticipated finale is just around the corner, and to celebrate its impending climax, a grand farewell party has been organized along with a tantalizing teaser poster.

After the conclusion of Haikyuu Season 4, followers worldwide eagerly awaited news of a potential fifth season. Well, the wait is finally over! Creator Haurichi Furudate's original Haikyuu manga series laid the groundwork for the anime's epic conclusion. However, rather than multiple seasons, brace yourselves for not one, but two sensational movies that will draw the curtain on this remarkable journey.

While the official release date for the anime's grand finale is yet to be unveiled, fans can expect a massive update at the Haikyuu!! FINAL two feature film projects, which will be presented at the Haikyu!! Festa 2023 - Great Farewell Party - on September 24th in Japan. This event promises to be an extravaganza, featuring the beloved cast members reading an original script penned by none other than the brilliant Haruichi Furudate, the mastermind behind the Haikyuu manga.

Let's delve deeper into what awaits us in Haikyuu!! FINAL. With animation by Production I.G., the movies will serve as the "next" and "final" chapters in the Haikyuu anime franchise. The specific release dates and the manga's final arcs to be adapted remain shrouded in mystery. If you're itching to embark on the Haikyuu journey before its glorious climax, you can catch up on the entire manga series with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library via a paid subscription. Additionally, the four seasons of the anime, along with the movies and OAD specials, can be streamed on HIDIVE and Crunchyroll.

For the uninitiated, Haikyuu is a slice-of-life sports anime that revolves around the indomitable spirit of Shoyo Hinata and his passion for volleyball. Inspired by a diminutive pro player, Hinata forms a volleyball team in his final year of middle school. However, fate pits his team against Tobio Kageyama, the "King of the Court," resulting in a heartbreaking defeat. Determined to surpass his rival, Hinata enrolls in high school only to find Kageyama waiting on the other side, joining the very team he aspires to outshine.

As we bid farewell to this extraordinary anime series, let's cherish the memories and prepare ourselves for an epic conclusion. Haikyuu!! FINAL promises to be a triumphant send-off, leaving fans exhilarated, inspired, and, undoubtedly, craving for more. So mark your calendars, and get ready to witness the last hurrah of a beloved franchise.

