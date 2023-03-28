Happy Birthday, Boruto Uzumaki! How fans celebrated special day of Naruto's son

Anime fans are no strangers to celebrating their favourite characters' birthdays, and this year, they came out in full force to wish Boruto Uzumaki a happy one. The son of Naruto Uzumaki, Boruto was born on March 27, making him a spring baby, just unlike his father who was a fall baby. For years, fans were kept in the dark about Boruto's birthday, but thanks to a 2019 issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, they finally learned the date and made sure to celebrate it in style.

Fans worldwide join in to wish Boruto a happy birthday

Fans from all over the world took to social media to wish Boruto a happy birthday, with many expressing their excitement to see his journey continue in the second part of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. Some fans even went so far as to rent out a big screen in Mexico to celebrate Boruto's special day.

One fan tweeted, "Happy Birthday to Uzumaki Boruto, the boy who will shoulder the fate of the world! I watched your father's journey and I will be there to watch yours." Another wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LAST SHINOBI!! The Greatest New-Gen MC and the Best Otsutsuki!!" (Also Read: Boruto anime's Part 1 ends with episode 293: What's next for the young shinobi?)

Fan art and edits galore: Celebrating Boruto's special day

It wasn't just words of congratulations that fans shared, though. They also created fan art and edits to celebrate the occasion. Some of the most impressive pieces featured Boruto wielding his signature weapon, the Kote, which allows him to use various jutsu without the need for hand seals.

What's next for Boruto's journey? Fans anticipate part two

As the first part of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations comes to a close, fans are eagerly awaiting the next part to see where Boruto's journey will take him. Will he follow in his father's footsteps and become a Hokage, or will he forge his own path as a shinobi? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure - fans will be there every step of the way, cheering him on and celebrating his victories.

Happy birthday, Boruto Uzumaki!

