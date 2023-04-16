Hell's Paradise Episode 3 delivers violence, horror, and shocking revelations

This article contains major spoilers for Hell’s Paradise Episode 3.

Hell’s Paradise has been making a name for itself as one of the most violent anime of the anime spring 2023 season. Episode three, titled "Weakness and Strength", is no exception, and it delivers some shocking moments that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

Elixir of Life, Immortal Medicine - Is it real? Hell's Paradise explores

The episode starts with the introduction of the Chief of Iwagakure village, the father of Gabimaru's wife, who apparently acquired an immortal medicine from a faraway land, possibly the Elixir of Life from Shinsekyo. While relating this anecdote to Saigiri, Gabimaru confirms the existence of the Elixir of Life and calls it ‘Tokijiku no Kagunomi.’

The search for the Elixir of Life heats up in Hell's Paradise Episode 3

After the ‘Sorting and Selection’ in the previous episode, the selected convicts and their handlers finally reach Shinsekyothe land where the elixir of life is located.

In this episode, Gabimaru faces off against Keiun, an ex-warrior monk and one of the convicts sent to find the elixir of life. The fight scene is brilliantly choreographed, with Gabimaru killing Keiun in his classic nonchalant gore manner. (Also Read: Hell's Paradise: Manga vs. Anime - Which one does it better?)

The layers of Gabimaru: Hell's Paradise Episode 3 unveils more about his past

The second half of the episode takes us back to Gabimaru's childhood, where we learn that the Chief of Iwagakure killed Gabimaru's parents and raised him as his own. This revelation adds another layer to Gabimaru's character and motivations, highlighting how his wife has changed him for the better. Gabimaru and Saigiri engage in a sword fight, but they hesitate to kill each other, showcasing the emotional complexity of their relationship.

Nightmare fuel: Hell's Paradise's monsters will haunt your dreams

The horror aspect of the show continues to impress, with the creatures encountered by the convicts being straight-up nightmare fuel. (MAPPA)

The horror aspect of the show continues to impress, with the creatures encountered by the convicts being straight-up nightmare fuel. The monsters provide a constant sense of danger and tension, making it hard to predict who will make it out alive. (Also Read: Heavenly Delusion Episode 3 reveals Kiriko's past and the terrifying consequences of playing hero)

Gabimaru's character development takes centre stage in Hell's Paradise Episode 3

The imagery with the Chief and his wife perfectly illustrates the theme of showing emotions and mercy not being a weakness, but rather a testament to one's humanity. (MAPPA)

Gabimaru's character development is fascinating to watch, as we see how his wife's influence has changed him and made him want to live a different life than what was imposed upon him. The imagery with the Chief and his wife perfectly illustrates the theme of showing emotions and mercy not being a weakness, but rather a testament to one's humanity.

Animation at its finest: Hell's Paradise Episode 3 shines bright like Gojo's eyes

The vibrant colours and stunning imagery of Shinsekyo are brought to life by MAPPA. (MAPPA)

The third episode of Hell's Paradise is a stunning display of animation, with significant improvements since the first two episodes. The vibrant colours and stunning imagery of Shinsekyo are brought to life by MAPPA in a way that rivals the striking brightness of Gojo's eyes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. The animation truly shines in this episode, adding a much-needed contrast to the dark and violent nature of the show.

Overall, Hell's Paradise Episode 3 is a strong addition to the series, with the animation, fight scenes, and horror elements continuing to impress. The glimpses into Gabimaru's past add depth to his motivations, and the monsters provide a constant sense of danger and tension. Fans of violent, horror anime will find a lot to love in Hell's Paradise.

