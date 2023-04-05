Hell's Paradise: Manga vs. Anime - Which one does it better?

If you’re an anime fan or a manga lover, you’ve likely heard of Hell’s Paradise. This popular series has made its way onto the screen in the form of an anime, and fans of the manga are eager to compare the two. In this article, we’ll take a look at the first episode of the Hell’s Paradise anime and compare it to the first chapter of the Hell’s Paradise manga through ten pictures. In the final scene of the first episode, Gabimaru performs his ninjutsu, Ascetic Blaze, to stop the officers from subduing him. (Yuji Kaku, MAPPA, Viz Media)

The opening scene - Setting the tone for Hell's Paradise

Gabimaru, the protagonist, is shown thinking, “Why can’t I die, no, why won’t I die?”(Yuji Kaku, MAPPA, Viz Media)

The first scene of the Hell’s Paradise anime is taken directly from the manga. Gabimaru, the protagonist, is shown thinking, “Why can’t I die, no, why won’t I die?” This scene sets the tone for the series and introduces us to the world of Hell’s Paradise.

Character dynamics: The first conversation between Gabimaru and Saigiri

In the first conversation between Gabimaru and Saigiri, the executioner, we see the dynamic between the two characters.(Yuji Kaku, MAPPA, Viz Media)

In the first conversation between Gabimaru and Saigiri, the executioner, we see the dynamic between the two characters. Saigiri is stoic and serious, while Gabimaru is more relaxed and carefree. This scene sets up their relationship and gives us a glimpse into their personalities.

Gabimaru's reflection - A poignant moment in the first episode

Throughout the first episode of the anime, Gabimaru reflects on the people he’s killed. (Yuji Kaku, MAPPA, Viz Media)

Throughout the first episode of the anime, Gabimaru reflects on the people he’s killed. This scene is particularly poignant, as it shows the toll that taking a life has on him. It’s a powerful moment that sets Gabimaru apart from other anime protagonists.

Graphic violence - Hell's Paradise's portrayal of execution by boiling oil

One of the execution methods used on Gabimaru in the anime is pouring boiling oil on him.(Yuji Kaku, MAPPA, Viz Media)

One of the execution methods used on Gabimaru in the anime is pouring boiling oil on him. This scene is particularly brutal and highlights the violence of the world of Hell’s Paradise. The anime does a great job of adapting the manga’s graphic violence and making it feel just as visceral on screen.

The brutality of Hell's Paradise - Quartering

Another execution method shown in the anime is Quatering.(Yuji Kaku, MAPPA, Viz Media)

Another execution method shown in the anime is Quatering. This torture device involves tying a person to more than one moveable object which will then depart in opposite directions tearing the person apart in the process.

Introducing The Hollow

Gabimaru is introduced as “The Hollow” in both anime and manga.(Yuji Kaku, MAPPA, Viz Media)

Gabimaru is introduced as “The Hollow” in both anime and manga. This name has significance in the series and sets Gabimaru apart from other characters. The anime does a great job of introducing this aspect of Gabimaru’s character and making it feel just as important as it is in the manga.

Saigiri's sense of duty - Serious demeanour and dedication to the job

Saigiri is shown to possess a high sense of duty as an executioner. Her serious demeanour and dedication to her job are on full display in the anime.(Yuji Kaku, MAPPA, Viz Media)

Saigiri is shown to possess a high sense of duty as an executioner. Her serious demeanour and dedication to her job are on full display in the anime. The adaptation of this aspect of her character is done well and helps to set up her role in the series.

Shinsekyo - The magical and mysterious paradise

The anime does a great job of adapting the manga’s stunning visuals and making Shinsekyo feel like a magical and mysterious place.(Yuji Kaku, MAPPA, Viz Media)

Shinsekyo is the paradise where the elixir of life can be found. The anime does a great job of adapting the manga’s stunning visuals and making Shinsekyo feel like a magical and mysterious place.

Eerie and unsettling - The expedition party's discovery

In the anime, we see a member of the expedition party return dead in a boat filled with bright and beautiful flowers. (Yuji Kaku, MAPPA, Viz Media)

In the anime, we see a member of the expedition party return dead in a boat filled with bright and beautiful flowers. This scene is just as eerie and unsettling as it is in the manga and sets up the mystery surrounding Shinsekyo.

Gabimaru's ninjutsu - Ascetic Blaze

In the final scene of the first episode, Gabimaru performs his ninjutsu, Ascetic Blaze, to stop the officers from subduing him. (Yuji Kaku, MAPPA, Viz Media)

In the final scene of the first episode, Gabimaru performs his ninjutsu, Ascetic Blaze, to stop the officers from subduing him. This scene is just as action-packed and exciting as it is in the manga and sets up the conflict for the rest of the series.