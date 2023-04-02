Hell's Paradise episode 2 release date and episode count announced - Get ready for more thrills!

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku has finally made its debut and fans are already buzzing with excitement. This anime series is set in the Edo era of Japan and follows the story of the assassin and ninja Gabimaru and his executioner Sagiri as they pursue the Elixir of Life. With the first episode leaving fans eager for more, it’s time to start looking forward to episode 2 of this thrilling anime series. According to the official release guide, episode 2 of the Hell’s Paradise anime will air on Saturday, April 8, 2023.(MAPPA)

Mark your calendars! Hell's Paradise episode 2 release date confirmed

According to the official release guide, episode 2 of the Hell’s Paradise anime will air on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The series will follow a regular weekly schedule and air every Saturday, with the second episode coming just one week after the first. The episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll at 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET. (Also Read: Hell's Paradise Episode 1 is out & it's all about secrets behind Gabimaru's past)

What to expect in Hell's Paradise episode 2: Gabimaru's dangerous quest continues

While the title of the second episode is still unknown at this time, fans can expect it to pick up where the first episode left off. Gabimaru has been sentenced to death and given a seemingly impossible task to retrieve the Elixir of Life from the treacherous Shinsenkyo island. Along with his handler, Sagiri, Gabimaru must face fellow convicts and demonic beasts as he fights for his freedom.

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku season 1 to comprise 13 gripping episodes

The first season of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku is slated to comprise 13 gripping episodes, which will be made available on two Blu-ray and DVD volumes for international viewers. With a single cour anime set to debut in the Spring, the show's website has created quite a buzz among fans who are eagerly anticipating what lies ahead. While it's uncertain if the series has plans beyond this season, the excitement surrounding this thrilling new anime is palpable.

Fans can expect stunning visuals and a thrilling storyline from this new anime series. The first episode has already proven to be a hit, and with episode 2 just around the corner, there's no better time to jump into the world of Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku.

Hell’s Paradise anime series is set to be one of the leading new anime releases of Spring 2023. With episode 2 set to release on April 8, 2023, fans are eagerly anticipating what’s in store for Gabimaru and Sagiri as they embark on their dangerous quest for the Elixir of Life. So, mark your calendars and get ready for the next episode of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku!