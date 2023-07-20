Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 4 - Release Date, Time, Recap and where to watch

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces is the most popular romance anime of the Summer 2023 season. Season 1 of Horimiya is counted as one of the best new-age rom-com anime series. Fans have been waiting for a new season ever since season 1 ended. Their wish finally fulfilled when CloverWorks announced another season of this masterpiece romance anime.

We are now 3 episodes in and episode 4 of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will air on July 22, 2023, at 2:08 am JST.

If you have not heard about this mushy anime yet, don’t worry we got you! Crunchyroll describes Horimiya as ‘A secret life is the one thing they have in common. At school, Hori is a prim and perfect social butterfly, but the truth is she's a brash homebody. Meanwhile, under a gloomy facade, Miyamura hides a gentle heart, along with piercings and tattoos. In a chance meeting, they both reveal a side they've never shown. Could this blossom into something new?

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 4 exact release date and time

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 4 will release at 2:08 am JST. Here’s when you can catch Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 4 in your time zone.

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 10:30 am

British Summer Time: Saturday, July 22, at 3:30 pm

Central Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 9:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, July 22, at 8 pm

Where to watch Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 4?

Episode 4 of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces will be available on Crunchyroll for international viewers. Japanese fans can watch it on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

What happened in Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Episode 3?

Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3 showcased the school's sports day, where Hori competed in the girls' hurdle race against Remi, cheered on by Miyamura. Despite losing, Miyamura's unwavering support touched everyone. During the tug-of-war, Hori gave her all, and Miyamura encouraged inclusivity. In the cheering competition, Hori impressed junior girls but not the boys, while Remi's team won hearts. In the scavenger hunt, Hori and Miyamura went head-to-head. Miyamura's strategic win delighted Hori. In the end, Hori's team emerged as the overall sports day winners. At the end of Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 3, Miyamura, with a sunburn, admired Hori in her cheerleading outfit, calling her "super cute." Flustered, she ran away, secretly loving the compliment.

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

In Horimiya: The Missing Pieces episode 4, fans can expect to see Hori and Miyamura's love story during their unseen school days. With a unique adaptation approach and no spoilers, viewers can expect surprises, humor, and heartwarming moments.

The series has found its pace, delivering an enjoyable and delightful rom-com experience in the anime world.

