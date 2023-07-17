How can fans read Masashi Kishimoto's new Naruto one-shot about Minato Namikaze - The Whorl Within the Spiral

Believe it or not, fellow fans, Naruto is back in action! After years of waiting, the manga series created by Masashi Kishimoto got a brand-new one-shot. The latest release, Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral, is dedicated to the beloved character Minato Namikaze, who emerged as the resounding favorite during Naruto P99 Popularity Poll. From that point on, Kishimoto sensei worked tirelessly to bring this extended one-shot to life, and the wait is finally over!

What is the new Minato Namikaze One-Shot manga about?

Masashi Kishimoto's new Naruto one-shot, "The Whorl Within the Spiral," which focuses on Minato Namikaze is out now!(Pierrot)

This one-shot will give fans a glimpse into Minato's early days as a ninja, long before he ascended to the position of Hokage. Fans will witness Minato's battles alongside his original genin team. Moreover, the one-shot delves into the blossoming romance between Minato and Kushina, exploring their relationship in a way that will leave you all smiling and blushing. Fans are excited to read the story about Minato's creation of the Rasengan and how he tamed the 9-tailed beast, Kurama within Kushina. Kishimoto's breathtaking artwork elevates this one-shot to the pinnacle of excellence, proving that Naruto's world is still brimming with untapped potential.

How to read the latest Minato Namikaze One-Shot: Naruto: The Whorl Within the Spiral

You don't have to wait another moment to read this highly anticipated masterpiece because the new Naruto one-shot is available in English right now on Manga Plus.

More on Naruto:

For anime noobs: What's Naruto about?

Even if you are not a hardcore anime fan, chances are that you have already heard about Naruto. It's hands down one of the best shonen manga and is also a part of anime's ‘Big 3.’ But in case you are unfamiliar with Naruto's world, this official synopsis might help you understand the plot:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

