Invincible Season 2: Release schedule, cast, where to watch and more about the sequel

Invincible is back on the screens with Season 2 and the release of the first episode has ignited fans to brew theories about the arc of this season. The fight between Omni-Man and Invincible will bring many actions and a moral conflict for the fans.

The fight between Omni-Man and Invincible will bring many actions and a moral conflict for the fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here are all the details about the much-awaited and loved sequel.

Invincible Season 2: Episodes release schedule

The second season is listed for 8 episodes. One episode will be released every week on Friday. However, most PRIME originals land in the U.S. a little early on Thursday nights.

These eight episodes are split into two parts, and a mid-season hiatus should also be expected in between. Therefore, after the release of the first four episodes, the next four will be released after a break.

Here's a schedule of the first four episodes:

Episode 1: November 3, 2023

Episode 2: November 10, 2023

Episode 3: November 17, 2023

Episode 4: November 24, 2023

Keep checking this space for an update on the dates of the next four episodes.

Invincible Season 2: Cast

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Various fan-favourite actors will be returning to the screens this season along with the debut of some new ones. Notably, Steven Yeun returns as Mark, along with Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson and Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett.

Joining them, is Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve and Zachary Qunito as Robot. This is not all, Ezra Miller, Seth Rogen and Mahershala Ali will be joining as guest stars in the anime and adding some more depth to the already shining anime star.

Invincible Season 2: Where to watch?

The second season of the anime, just like the first one is available to binge on the official pages of Amazon Prime. The first episode has already been released on November 3, 2023.

Invincible Season 3: Renewed!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the finale of the first season, castmates of the show took to X to share the news of the sequel's renewal. Along with Season 2, the third season was also renewed for the series.

Robert Kirkman, creator of the season, announced the news to his followers on X writing: “Hey @InvincibleHQ fans! @steveyeun & I have some potentially exciting news to share about season 2 and...”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!