Is Counter-Strike 2 launching soon? Rumours suggest big changes ahead

Valve, the creator of the popular first-person shooter game Counter-Strike, is reportedly launching an updated version of the game on the Source 2 engine later this month. The game, called Counter-Strike 2, is set to feature major improvements including 128 tick servers and an updated matchmaking system.

Valve's Focus on Counter-Strike 2

According to respected esports journalist Richard Lewis, Counter-Strike 2 has been in development for some time now, with Valve dedicating a full team to the project. This may explain why some bugs in the current version of the game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, have remained unfixed for a while. The move to the Source 2 engine is also expected to bring a number of improvements, including better visuals and optimization.

Potential challenges for players of Counter-Strike 2

However, the switch to the new engine could also mean that players with lower-spec PCs may need to upgrade to be able to play the game. This may prove to be a challenge for some, but for those who are able to run the game, the improvements are expected to be well worth it.

Lewis raises the question of how Counter-Strike 2 will impact the professional Counter-Strike scene, which has become increasingly popular in recent years. It is unlikely that the new game will immediately become the main game played at the pro level, as Valve will want to ensure that the game is stable before making such a change. However, there is a chance that the shift to a new game will be smoother than when Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was first launched.

Rumours of a major update to CS:GO have been circulating for weeks, with official Counter-Strike social accounts becoming more active than usual. In addition, listings for Counter-Strike 2 have been spotted in NVIDIA driver updates, which has only fueled the speculation. Lewis' report now confirms that major changes are indeed coming to the Counter-Strike world, and they may be even bigger than initially anticipated.