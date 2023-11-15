JJK 242 spoilers: Kenjaku and Tabaka steal the spotlight, Nobara emerges as pivotal fighter

After a brief hiatus, Jujutsu Kaisen manga is back, with Chapter 242 slated to hit the shelves on Monday, November 20. The epic manga series is currently focussing on a battle between Tabaka and Kenjaku. While the spoilers suggest there may be a serious development in the intense fight between the two, another pivotal character is set to steal the show. The leaks also suggest that Kenjaku will realise the true powers of Tabaka, and the rivalry between the duo may reach a point of conclusion. Chapter 241 concluded with Tabaka apologising to Kenjaku for lying, and a promise to make him laugh till his stomach hurts.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242?

With the narrative shifting from Sukuna and his allies to the dynamics between Tabaka and Kenjaku, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 242 promises an exciting turn of events. More primary aspects of the upcoming chapter will be the character development of Tabaka, who is now determined to make Kenjaku laugh so hard that he will literally throw up. He may also explore unconventional methods to achieve this goal. There will also be a shift in power, with Tabaka gaining the upper hand against Kenjaku, who has been in power till now.

The leaks suggest that Kenjaku will be taken aback by Tabaka's unprecedented moves and hidden potential. Their battle will take a unique stance as Tabaka strives to tickle Kenjaku's funny bone. Thus, Chapter 242 will explore the unexplored talents and powers of Kenjaku's adversary. The spoilers also hint at an intense face-off climax between the duo. The battle may reach a conclusion if Tabaka gains control over his abilities and manages to overwhelm Kenjaku.

JJK Chapter 242 spoilers also hint at a major plot twist, with Nobara Kugisaki emerging as a pivotal fighter. His reappearance marks a major development in the story as there have been many speculations about Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma facing off against Sukuna or Fumihiko Takaba engaging in a battle with Kenjaku. This means that if Nobara does take on the role of a key fighter, there will be a major perspective shift.

