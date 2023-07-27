Will Megumi die under Sukuna's possession? Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter 230 reveals his fate

In the midst of the most intense battle yet in Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the strongest sorcerer alive, Gojo Satoru, and the King of Curses, Sukuna are locked in a fierce showdown, neither showing signs of relenting. HT Image

But there's more to this story than the action-packed battle. Amidst the chaos, the fate of Megumi Fushiguro remains in question after Sukuna took control of his body. Unlike Yuji, Megumi couldn't suppress Sukuna's influence, leading to a dangerous situation.

Tragedy struck when Megumi's sister, Sumiki, met her untimely end, pushing him into despair and allowing the villainous Sukuna to run wild. However, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers bring hope for Megumi's return.

The recent chapter reveals Sukuna's cunning move. When faced with a direct hit from Gojo's Ultimate Void, instead of accepting defeat, Sukuna summons Mahoraga. As the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 230 spoilers divulge, Sukuna transfers the "sure hit" of Gojo's void to Megumi's soul.

Sukuna's plan is to force Megumi to adapt to Gojo's Domain Expansion, but things don't go exactly as expected. Megumi's soul begins the process of adapting, but he remains in a state of despair, unable to regain consciousness fully. The chapter leaves fans anxiously waiting to see if Megumi can break free from Sukuna's control and make a triumphant return to the battle.

More on Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter 230:

After spoilers from chapter 230 of Jujutsu Kaisen manga leaked online, fans have been worrying about Megumi's well-being and predicting how Megumi will come back, one fan tweeted, “my prediction is that when megumi comes back, it's gonna be like a rebirth. gege likes to use imagery in his storytelling, and megumi being in fetal position definitely isn't a coincidence.”

As Jujutsu Kaisen continues to keep readers on the edge of their seats, the fate of Megumi and the outcome of this epic battle hang in the balance. Will he find the strength to break free from Sukuna's grip and turn the tide of the fight? Only time will tell as fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter of this gripping manga series.

