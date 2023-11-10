John Wick anime series in the works, Director Chad Stahelski confirms the news

Get ready, John Wick fans, because the iconic assassin is making a comeback, this time in the world of Japanese anime. Director Chad Stahelski recently revealed in an interview on The Discourse podcast that the beloved thriller franchise is expanding its horizons with an exciting new project: a John Wick anime series developed in collaboration with talent from Japan.

Stahelski expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting his love for Japanese anime and the unique storytelling opportunities it offers. "We're really looking forward to that. We're really excited about it because we're doing... a Japanese anime because I love Japanese anime so much. So to create all the cool stories that anime can achieve better than we can, and the TV show to expand our world. We'll still get our fix, you know what I mean? And we'll still have all the fun," he shared.

What sets this project apart is its focus on combining compelling world-building and action, a combination rarely explored in TV shows. Stahelski emphasized the need for engaging storytelling and action-packed sequences, promising fans an unforgettable experience. "I love the slow-burn too, but after six episodes, I would like something to happen in my TV shows, you know? So to try and bring that to TV what we do with features would be really exciting," he explained.

While this isn't the first time the John Wick universe has ventured into television, with the release of "The Continental," Stahelski's active involvement in the anime series hints at a promising future for the franchise. Fans can expect the same adrenaline-pumping action and intricate storytelling that made John Wick a global sensation.

As the creative team collaborates to bring the anime to life, the only question left is: which studio overseas will be entrusted with the legacy of John Wick? With anticipation building, fans can look forward to diving back into the thrilling world of John Wick in a whole new, animated way.

