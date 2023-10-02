Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238: Find out release date, time and more

Jujutsu Kaisen had left the fans open-mouthed and worried about Sukuna's reincarnation. Now with the death of Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer, the villain's defeat seems even more impossible.

While earlier it was the battle of the strongest, now the fight has correctly been titled to “battle against the strongest,” i.e. Sukuna himself. Now after Satoru, Kashimo has jumped into the battlefield to fight the King of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238: Release Date and Time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 is expected to be released on October 8, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST.

The chapter will be available for watching across different timezones as soon as it has been released in Japan.

Here's a list of time zones for you:

8:00 am Pacific Time

11:00 am Eastern Time

4:00 pm British Time

5:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm Indian Time

11:00 pm Philippine Time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238: Where to read?

You can catch up on previous chapters of the manga along with the upcoming one on Viz Media, Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238: What to expect

As of now, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 will most likely continue the fight between Kashimo and Sukuna.

Additionally, the clash between Hakari and Urame may continue since Urame still insists on meddling in the fight.

As for the other sorcerers, Satoru's students they will get their turn to fight but it's not time yet. Right now, it is upon Kashimo to defeat Sukuna.

In the recent chapter, Kashimo debuted his cursed technique, "Mythical Beast Amber." Till now he had kept it in hiding since it can only be used once.

The technique allows him to reconstruct flesh to manifest phenomena that he can convert from cursed energy.

However, now in times of need, he may plan to use it against Sukuna.

