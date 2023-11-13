Jujutsu Kaisen drops special trailer for its manga version

Popular Jujutsu Kaisen has recently unveiled a special trailer for its manga version. While fans are awaiting Season 2 for more intense battles as the Shibuya incident reaches its climax, the new trailer highlights the domain expansions of other characters including Megumi. The new trailer which features an orange and black colour scheme was uploaded on Shonen Jump’s official YouTube channel on Saturday, November 11. You can watch the trailer below.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is almost here, and Toji Fushiguro's debut has fans buzzing! The latest trailer gives us thrilling glimpses of the character, building anticipation for the upcoming season.(MAPPA)

The all-new trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series features exhilarating visuals with characters showing hand signs, indicating domain expansion. Moreover, the dark and gritty trailer also features dramatic music. Following the trailer release, fans were left excited as one commented on YouTube, “When you combine the awesomeness of naruto's hand signs and the pinnacle ability of bankai, you get: DOMAIN EXPANSION!” One more said, “I am waiting for Gojo comeback in the manga with his complete domain expansion..”

Another fan wrote, “I love how they're showcasing the Domain Expansions and Cursed Techniques, and Itadori's is just his left right goodnight.” Jujutsu Kaisen fans can read the most recent three chapters for free on Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. However, access to the entire back catalogue comes with a paid subscription. As for the anime version, fans can catch up with every episode released so far on Crunchyroll.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident with the description- “Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya,” as per Comic Book Anime.

