Jungkook's love for Jujutsu Kaisen sparks new wave of fandom

The popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen has taken the world by storm, and its latest fan is none other than BTS's Jungkook. The singer recently revealed his love for the show during an audio stream with fans, and his enthusiasm has sparked a new wave of interest in the series. Popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen has gained a new surge of fans following Jungkook's endorsement.(Twitter)

Jungkook's endorsement of Jujutsu Kaisen has undoubtedly boosted the show's popularity, particularly among BTS fans. The singer's influence is undeniable, and his recommendation has undoubtedly piqued the interest of many people who may not have been familiar with the anime before.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen about?

For those who are unfamiliar with the show, Jujutsu Kaisen is a supernatural action anime that follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who discovers that he can control a powerful cursed spirit. Itadori joins a group of jujutsu sorcerers who exorcise cursed spirits, and he soon finds himself in the midst of a dangerous battle between good and evil.

The Shibuya Arc

The current arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, the Shibuya Arc, is particularly intense and action-packed. This arc has been keeping fans on the edge of their seats, and it's sure to attract even more viewers as it progresses.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen?

If you're interested in checking out Jujutsu Kaisen, you can stream it on Crunchyroll or Funimation. The first season of the anime is available to watch now, and the second season is currently airing.

BTS has a long history of supporting anime, and its members have frequently recommended their favourite shows. In addition to Jujutsu Kaisen, Jungkook has also expressed his love for "Naruto" and "Haikyuu." Other members of BTS have also recommended shows such as "One Piece," "Slam Dunk," "Detective Conan," "Chainsaw Man," and "My Hero Academia."

"Jujutsu Kaisen" is a must-watch for anime fans, and BTS's Jungkook's endorsement has only added to its appeal. With its intense action, memorable characters, and engaging storyline, "Jujutsu Kaisen" is sure to keep you hooked from start to finish.

