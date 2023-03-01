Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Chapter 215: What to expect and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen has been taking the anime world by storm since its debut, and chapter 215 is no exception. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the next chapter, which promises to bring more excitement and thrills. Here's what we can expect in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215.

The Battle Between Yuji and Sukuna Reaches a Climax

The battle between Yuji and Sukuna has been the highlight of the anime so far, and chapter 215 will likely see it reach a climax. Fans are excited to see how the fight will conclude and what surprises the author, Gege Akutami, has in store for us. Sukuna has hinted that there may be more to Yuji's birth and existence than meets the eye, leaving fans curious and wanting more.

Megumi Fushiguro's Return

The next chapter may see the return of Megumi Fushiguro. Fans are hoping to see the first conversation between Sukuna and Megumi in the former's inner domain. The chapter may also present a complete version of the incomplete Chimera Shadow Garden that Megumi possesses. Sukuna may use this domain for his rendezvous with Megumi, leading to a thrilling showdown.

Yuji's True Prowess Revealed

One of the most anticipated moments in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 is the reveal of Yuji's true prowess. Fans are excited to finally see Yuji use a Cursed Technique or his Domain Expansion, as Gojo has previously stated that Sukuna's technique will be imprinted on Yuji's body over time. The reveal of Yuji's true potential will undoubtedly be a highlight of the chapter.

Where to Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 will be available to international readers on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 5, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 5, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 5, 2023

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 5, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 5, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, March 5, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, March 6, 2023

Don't miss out on the action and read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 as soon as it's released!