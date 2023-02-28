Gege Akutami unveils the secrets behind the Prison Realm & Gojo's captivity

Jujutsu Kaisen has captivated fans with its unique world-building and intricate plot, including the mysterious Prison Realm that has kept Satoru Gojo trapped for over a thousand days. Recently, the creator of the manga, Gege Akutami, gave fans a glimpse into how the Prison Realm works and what Gojo has been up to while he's been trapped inside.

No eating or pooping in the Prison Realm

One of the most interesting details that Akutami revealed is that those trapped inside the Prison Realm don't need to eat or poop. This is because physical time doesn't flow the same way it does outside the realm. To prepare for long-term missions where eating and bathroom breaks are hard to come by, jujutsu sorcerers have "special 'bugs' inserted in their stomachs," according to Akutami. While Gojo may appear carefree on the surface, he's actually doing his best to keep his head empty and have no thoughts. "If he thinks too much, he'd probably go insane," Akutami explained.

Escape from the Prison Realm

The Prison Realm can only hold one person at a time, and it can't be used again unless the person trapped inside either kills themselves or escapes through the gates. Akutami shared two possibilities for Gojo to finally achieve freedom, both of which are grim prospects. As the strongest jujutsu sorcerer in the world, Gojo's escape will undoubtedly be a major event in the story when it finally happens.

The secret life of Jujutsu Kaisen's mangaka, Gege Akutami

Despite being the creator of one of the most popular manga series of all time, Akutami is notoriously private about their identity. Gege Akutami is a pen name, and they have not revealed their real name or gender identity. Prior to Jujutsu Kaisen, Akutami released two one-shot mangas, Kamishiro Sōsa and Nikai Bongai Barabarjura. With the series nearing its end, fans can't wait to see how the story will conclude and what fate awaits Satoru Gojo.