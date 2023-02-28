Jujutsu Kaisen fandom reacts to major translation errors in chapter 214

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen has created a stir among fans, but not for the reasons one might expect. While the protagonist Yuji Itadori’s battle against Sukuna has fans on the edge of their seats, the latest issue's English translation has left fans outraged.

Yuji’s Dialogue Butchered in Official Translation

Fans are calling out VIZ Media and Shueisha for the official English translation of chapter 214, which completely dismisses and incorrectly translates Yuji’s dialogue. In the Japanese version, Yuji says, “be the one trying to stifle this misery,” with “this” being italicized and bolded. Fans argue that the use of the word “misery” rather than “suffering” removes nuances in the original Japanese text.

Comparison to Fan-Group TCB’s Translations

Fans are comparing the official translations to the unofficial translations done by fan-group TCB, which saw Yuji instead tell Sukuna to “see if [Sukuna] can chew up [Yuji] and [Yuji’s] suffering.” Fans appreciate the clever reference to Sukuna’s consumption motif and the use of “suffering,” which aligns with the series’ theme of endless battles and cycles.

Why Fans are Upset?

Fans are primarily upset because the original Japanese text had a double meaning that Yuji was referring to himself and his suffering. Additionally, some interpret the text to mean that Yuji will personify all of the general misery that Sukuna has inflicted on others and make him feel it. VIZ Media botched the translation of both lines, missing the mark on the possible interpretations of the original Japanese text.

The Importance of Translation in Manga

Manga translations are essential in bridging the gap between different languages and cultures. A good translation should capture the essence of the original text, convey the meaning and nuances, and preserve the author’s style and voice. Readers rely on translators to accurately convey the story and emotions of the characters. Inaccurate translations can lead to misinterpretations, misunderstandings, and even misrepresentations.

Fans’ Expectations for Translations

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom expects accurate translations that capture the essence of the original text. Fans understand the challenges of translating Japanese, a language with unique syntax, context, and cultural references. However, they expect translators to prioritize accuracy over expediency and to consult with experts and native speakers if necessary.

What the Future Holds for Jujutsu Kaisen

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom’s outrage over the translation error shows their dedication to the series and its characters. While the error may not affect the overall story, it undermines the fans’ trust in the translations and raises concerns about future translations. Fans hope that VIZ Media and Shueisha will acknowledge and address the issue and take steps to ensure accurate translations in the future.