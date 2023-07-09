Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2: Exact release times and where to watch

The first episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 took the anime community by storm. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 explores the past of the fan-favourite Gojo Satoru as a high school student. The second episode will give fans the opportunity to delve deeper into the intriguing storyline.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2(MAPPA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 will premiere on coming Thursday, July 13.

Date Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 Exact Release Times JST PT CT ET CET IST July 13, 2023 12:00 am 8:00 am 10:00 am 11:00 am 5:00 pm 8:30 pm

Where to Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 2 will air on MBS/TBS network and stream internationally on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and FUNimation.

Furthermore, fans all across Southeast Asia can enjoy the anime on Ani-one, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and Bilibili Global.

Episode 2 Preview

In the second episode of the season, viewers will be introduced to Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel who Gojo and Geto have been entrusted to protect. Fans can also expect more scenes with Fushiguro Toji, a character who has created quite a buzz in the community.

Episode 1 Recap

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 1 began with Utahime and MeiMei completing a mission together. This was followed by scenes of Gojo Satoru, Geto Suguru, and Shoko Ieri together. Fans thoroughly enjoyed the endearing scenes of the trio together in school.

While lounging together, Gojo and Geto got into a heated discussion regarding their contrasting ideologies. But before the two could get into a physical altercation, Masamichi interrupted them. The two were then sent off on a mission to protect and escort the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen. The episode ended with the introduction of Fushiguro Toji who had been recruited to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel.