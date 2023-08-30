Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6: Release date, time, recap and more

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 is coming out on August 31st, 2023. It will start the Shibuya Incident arc, which is a big arc in the series. In this arc, Suguru Geto will make his move.

Sorcerers! The Shibuya Incident Arc is upon us! Fans are super hyped for episode 6 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 to be released on Aug 31, 2023. Pic Source: X/@techweebtv

Suguru Geto, a powerful sorcerer, decided to kill all non-sorcerers because he believed that they created curses. Meanwhile, Satoru Gojo, the strongest jujutsu sorcerer in the world, met young Megumi Fushiguro and decided to take care of him and his sister.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 release date

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 will be released on August 31st, 2023 at 11:56 pm JST in Japan. The English-subtitled version will be released internationally 2 hours and 4 minutes later at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 10 am, August 31st

Central Daylight Time: 12 pm, August 31st

Eastern Daylight Time: 1 pm, August 31st

British Summer Time: 6 pm, August 31st

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, August 31st

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, August 31st

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 will first be broadcast on NBS/TBS in Japan. Then, it will be simulcast on Crunchyroll in North America and Europe. In India and Southeast Asia, the anime will be available to watch on Netflix and Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's Ani-One Asia Ultra service.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 5 saw Suguru Geto become more resentful of non-sorcerers. He witnessed Nanako and Mimiko Hasaba being abused by villagers for being sorcerers, and this made him decide to kill all non-sorcerers. Satoru Gojo met with Megumi Fushiguro and decided to take him under his wing.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 6 will adapt the manga's chapter 64, which takes place between the Hidden Inventory arc and the Shibuya Incident arc. In the episode, Yuji Itadori will be approached by a girl who is interested in him. Megumi and Nobara might try to help the girl get Yuji's attention.

