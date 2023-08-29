Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy returns to select theaters for Batman Day

Fans of the Dark Knight trilogy can rejoice! All three films will be returning to theaters for a special one-day only event on September 16th. PIc Source: X/@BFI

The Dark Knight trilogy is a dark and realistic take on the Batman mythos. It features some of the most iconic performances in superhero film history, including Heath Ledger's Joker and Christian Bale's Batman.

If you're a fan of the Dark Knight trilogy, or if you've never seen them before, this is your chance to experience them on the big screen.

Is "The Dark Knight" still the movie that has earned the most money for Warner Bros.?

The Dark Knight was the highest-grossing film released by Warner Bros. until Greta Gerwig's Barbie surpassed it earlier this month.

"We have real ambition for the future of our motion picture business in the wake of the creative tour de force and global cultural phenomenon that is Barbie," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during a recent second-quarter earnings call. "While the studio's performance has been challenged in recent years — and they've clearly under-earned their potential — we are taking meaningful steps with respect to the creative direction of both Warner Bros. Pictures Group and DC. And a key facet of this strategy will be to lean into some of our great underutilized storytelling IP. It's been 10 years since we made a stand-alone Superman movie and 9 years since the last Lord of the Rings, for example."

"They'd make two to three of them together with a slate of new original content, and that was the winning formula. We too believe in the power of tentpoles, featuring great IP recognized by people everywhere in the world," Zaslav continued before adding the studio “intends to get back to doing what we know works. While we've still got lots to do, we're very optimistic about the growth potential of this business.”

What Is Batman Day?

Batman is a popular character with a long history. Fans celebrate Batman Day every year on the third Saturday of September. This year, there will be re-releases of some Batman films, including Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

