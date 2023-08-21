Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and where to watch

Fans of the supernatural action-packed anime series Jujutsu Kaisen are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in its riveting saga. The good news is that we finally have the release date and time for season 2, episode 8.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 release details

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Episode 8, airing on August 31, 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 will be aired in Japan on NBS/TBS at 11:56 pm JST on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Here's the Exact release time in your time zone. Date Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 Release Time JST PT ET CET GMT IST August, 3 11:56 PM 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 7:00 PM 2:56 PM 10:30 PM

The new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, with English subtitles, will be available just two hours after it airs in Japan. This way, everyone can enjoy the latest adventure without waiting too long.

More about Jujutsu Kiasen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular Japanese anime series based on a manga of the same name. It was first published in 2018 and has since become a global phenomenon. The anime adaptation was released in 2020 and has been praised for its action, humor, and characters.

The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes a jujutsu sorcerer after eating a cursed finger. He joins a secret organization of jujutsu sorcerers who fight curses, which are harmful spirits that can possess humans.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been praised for its unique and refreshing power system, as well as its well-developed characters. The series has also been popular for its dark humor and action sequences.

If you're a fan of anime or action series, then Jujutsu Kaisen is worth checking out. The series is currently in its second season, and it's sure to continue to be a popular hit.

