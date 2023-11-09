Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 - Toji's voice actor unveils unique admiration for the sinister character

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is brimming with menacing villains, but one character is currently standing out as a significant threat, and he's none other than Megumi's father, Toji. Initially introduced during the flashback arc known as the Hidden Inventory Arc, Toji lacks cursed energy but compensates with his impressive arsenal of weapons and sheer brute strength, making him a formidable force in this supernatural shonen series. Recently, the voice actor behind Toji shed light on his unique admiration for this character.

Megumi's father, Toji, emerges as a menacing threat in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.(MAPPA)

As avid fans of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime are aware, Toji made an unconventional return from the grave. During the Shibuya Incident Arc, Gojo's absence left a void felt by numerous malevolent cursed energy users worldwide. Among them was a villain with the unsettling ability to assume the form of anyone whose body parts he consumed. Unluckily for this adversary, he ingested a part of Toji's remains, leading to the resurrection of Megumi's father. Now, Toji revels in his return to the land of the living and embarks on a quest for formidable adversaries, setting the stage for a potentially turbulent reunion with his son that could spell trouble for Jujutsu High.

Takehito Koyasu, the talented voice actor giving life to Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, is no stranger to voicing iconic anime villains. His previous roles include Dio Brando in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Zeke Jaeger in Attack on Titan, and Nikolai in Bungo Stray Dogs. When discussing Toji, Koyasu expressed his admiration for the character's way of life, saying, "I admire a part of Toji's way of life. It must be so much fun to live freely without any constraints, doing what you love. Since I can't actually live like that, I'm happy to be able to play it as a voice actor. There's no greater happiness than this."

The Shibuya Incident Arc not only brings Toji back into the fold but also marks the resurgence of the fearsome cursed king, Sukuna. In a recent episode, Sukuna reemerges from within Yuji's body, reaffirming his reputation as a deadly force to be reckoned with.

