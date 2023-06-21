Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 trailer surpasses 10 million views, anime premiere on July 6!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is just around the corner, and fans are buzzing with excitement for the upcoming anime. With the release of the most recent trailer, the anticipation has reached new heights, as it surpasses an incredible milestone. Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the return of the series after the success of the first season and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. The new season promises to delve deeper into the enigmatic past of Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto.

Get ready, Jujutsu Kaisen fans! Season 2 is almost here, and the excitement is soaring. The latest trailer has hit a remarkable milestone of 10 million views.(Twitter/animejujutsu)

Scheduled to premiere in July, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has garnered an immense following, evident in the overwhelming response to the latest trailer. Unleashed on the internet a month ago, the trailer has now crossed over ten million views, leaving no doubt that fans are captivated and eagerly rewatching it.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Wondering how to catch the thrilling second season? Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will debut on July 6th in Japan, as part of the highly anticipated Summer 2023 anime lineup. The upcoming episodes will cover Gojo's Past and Shibuya's Incident Arcs, based on Gege Akutami's original manga series. The season is set to span two cours, providing fans with an extended journey into the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. Overseas viewers can catch the latest episodes on Crunchyroll, which is currently streaming both the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

So, what can viewers expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? In the highly anticipated second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, fans can look forward to an arc dedicated to exploring the captivating character of Gojo Satoru. This flashback arc will shed light on Gojo's motivations and backstory, building upon the foundation laid in the first season. Following the flashback arc, the story will take us back to Jujutsu High for the thrilling Shibuya Incident arc. Brace yourself for intense moments, significant character growth, and the shocking revelation of a hidden traitor within the school. The suspense is palpable as fans eagerly await the unveiling of this betrayer's identity.

With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 on the horizon, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can immerse themselves in the next thrilling chapter of the series. The overwhelming response to the trailer only intensifies the anticipation, promising an epic and captivating continuation of the Jujutsu Kaisen saga.

