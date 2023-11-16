Jujutsu Kaisen's Season 2 wows fans, but MAPPA animators cry foul over burnout

As the Shibuya arc unfolds in Jujutsu Kaisen season two, the anime has become a cultural sensation, yet recent revelations on social media indicate a storm brewing behind the scenes. Despite its current popularity, animators and directors involved in the production are voicing concerns about the intense workload and challenging production schedule.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season Two faces backlash over working conditions.(MAPPA)

Arai Kazuto, a director on the show, shared his distress on social media, stating, "Bad news has come in, and I'm very overwhelmed. This is the most boring end I can think of. Ah, the party is over. Yes, let's disband. Disband." Such candid expressions of frustration from key staff members raise serious questions about the sustainability of the current pace.

The situation escalated further as episode 17 approached, with other artists like Amphibi posting a cryptic "the end" with a skull emoji, and Okubo Shunsuke sharing sketches depicting the exhaustion and strain faced by animators. Some took a subtler approach, retweeting criticisms of the studio's harsh work environment.

Honehone, known for whistle-blowing on MAPPA Studios in the past, shared a damning post on Twitter, shedding light on the relentless expectations placed on the staff. "The entire staff somehow manages to complete a project on a schedule that would normally be impossible to meet, while raising hell, and then the people above them who only see the results say, 'What the hell, we can do it!' and fail to make improvements," expressed the artist.

Despite the visual brilliance of Jujutsu Kaisen season two, these revelations underscore the toll taken on its creators. The concerns expressed by the production team suggest that the anime may not be able to maintain its high standards if the current working conditions persist.

As fans, it's essential to acknowledge the challenges faced by the talented individuals bringing Jujutsu Kaisen to life. While we revel in the captivating narrative and stunning animation, it's crucial to advocate for the well-being of the creators who make it all possible.

