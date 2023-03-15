Love and adventure await in My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 Anime

Fans of the Loving Yamada at Lv999! manga will soon see their favourite characters come to life in the upcoming television anime adaptation, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999. The official website for the show recently released a new promotional video, as well as some exciting updates on the cast and staff, theme song artists, and a new visual. Here are the latest details on what fans can expect from the highly anticipated anime.

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999: New cast and staff

The newly announced cast for My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 includes Saori Ōnishi as Momoko Maeda, Nobuo Tobita as Takezo Kamota, and Rio Tsuchiya as Yukari Tsubaki. Inori Minase voices Akane, Kouki Uchiyama plays Yamada, Natsuki Hanae takes on the role of Eita Sasaki, and Ai Kakuma voices Runa Sasaki in the anime. Morio Asaka, recognized for his work on Chihayafuru, Card Captor Sakura, and My Love Story!!, directs the anime. Kunihiko Hamada is designing the characters, while Yasuhiro Nakanishi is the head writer responsible for the series' scripts. Mito from Clammbon and DÉ DÉ MOUSE is composing the music. (Also Read: Bite-sized romance: 6 short romance anime for love on the go)

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999: Theme Songs

KANA-BOON will be performing the opening theme song Gradation feat. Trick Art will be the ending theme song performed by Yūho Kitazawa and Ryūjin Kiyoshi for the anime. Fans can expect both songs to perfectly complement the anime's romantic and adventurous themes. (Also Read: Kaguya-sama-The First Kiss That Never Ends is out, watch it before the kiss ends)

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999: Release date

Mark your calendars, fans of Loving Yamada at Lv999! manga. The anime adaptation will premiere on April 1 at 12:30 a.m. JST (effectively, April 2) on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. The show is sure to be a hit with fans of the manga, who have been eagerly awaiting its release.

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999: Exciting new visual

Along with the release of the promotional video, the official website also unveiled a new visual for the anime. The colourful and eye-catching artwork features the main characters in action, teasing the exciting and romantic adventures that await viewers. (Also Read: Girls' love is in the air: Yuri Is My Job promo brings romance to otakus' screen)

With its talented cast and staff, catchy theme songs, and exciting visuals, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 promises to be a thrilling and romantic addition to the anime world. Fans of the "Loving Yamada at Lv999!" manga won't want to miss this exciting new adaptation, which is sure to bring their favourite characters to life in a whole new way.

