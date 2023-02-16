Home / Entertainment / Anime / Girls' love is in the air: Yuri Is My Job promo brings romance to otakus' screen

Girls' love is in the air: Yuri Is My Job promo brings romance to otakus' screen

Published on Feb 16, 2023

Upcoming girls’ love anime “Yuri Is My Job” has fans eagerly anticipating its release after the reveal of a new trailer and main visual on Tuesday. The anime, which will premiere on April 6, is a collaboration between Studio Lings and Passione

The anime, which will premiere on April 6, is a collaboration between Studio Lings and Passione.
Written by Prapti Upadhayay

Upcoming girls’ love anime Yuri Is My Job has fans eagerly anticipating its release after the reveal of a new trailer and main visual on Tuesday. The anime, which will premiere on April 6, is a collaboration between Studio Lings and Passione.

The promo showcases the opening theme song titled “Himitsu♡Melody” (Secret Melody) by Yui Ogura, the voice actress for the main character Hime Shirasagi. It also features the main visual for the anime, which depicts the main characters Hime and Mitsuki Ayanokoji, voiced by Sumire Uesaka, in a romantic embrace.

Watch Yuri Is My Job's second promo here:

Yui Ogura will not only be performing the opening song but will also be singing the ending song titled “Yume ga Samete mo” (Even If I Wake Up From This Dream) alongside Sumire Uesaka, who voices Mitsuki Ayanokoji.

On April 6, the anime is set to premiere on AT-X and TOKYO MX channels, followed by its debut on BS FUJI on April 7, and on BS NTV on April 8. In addition, fans can look forward to an exclusive preview of the first two episodes and a special conversation with the actors on March 25 at United Cinemas Toyosu in Tokyo.

The director of the anime is Hijiri Sanpei, who is known for their work on “Wasteful Days of High School Girl.” Taisuke Iwasaki is designing the characters, while Takashi Ikehata serves as the assistant director. The project is being produced by Infinite, with Ryousuke Naya as the sound director, and Megumi Oohashi as the composer.

Watch the official trailer of Yuri Is My Job:

The inspiration for the TV anime is Minman's manga, which first appeared in Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime in November 2016. The girls' love manga is also available in English, published by Kodansha.

“Yuri Is My Job” has been highly anticipated by fans of the manga since it was announced. The reveal of the new trailer and main visual has only served to increase their excitement. With the anime set to debut in just a few short months, fans eagerly await the chance to experience the love story between Hime and Mitsuki come to life on the small screen.

