Love triangle alert! Giji Harem manga to get TV anime adaptation with Stellar voice cast

Giji Harem, the popular manga series by Yū Saitō, is set to get its own TV anime adaptation, according to an announcement by Shogakukan on Monday. The series, which centers on the romantic comedy story of Eiji Kitahama and Rin Nanakura, will feature voice acting from Nobuhiko Okamoto and Saori Hayami in the lead roles.

The story follows Eiji, a second-year high school student who dreams of having a manga-like harem. He meets Rin, a first-year student in the same drama club, who has feelings for him and ends up playing the "character" in Eiji's imagined harem. The anime is expected to stay true to the manga's quirky and comedic storyline.

Giji Harem first gained popularity when it was posted as a webcomic on Yū Saitō's Twitter account from June 2018 to March 2021. It was later serialized in Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday from January 2019 to March 2021, spanning a total of 157 chapters and six compiled volumes. The manga has been well-received by fans, and it ranked at #7 on the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2019.

The news of the upcoming anime adaptation has already generated a lot of excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of the series. With the combination of a talented voice cast and a beloved storyline, Giji Harem is sure to be a hit when it premieres. The release date for the anime is yet to be announced, but fans can't wait to see their favorite characters brought to life on the small screen.

The series, which features a total of 157 chapters and six tankōbon volumes, has garnered widespread acclaim and has amassed over 5.6 million likes on Twitter.