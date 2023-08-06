One Piece Episode 1072 - Exact release date and time, what to expect

The Straw Hat excitement is far from over as Monkey D. Luffy takes his power to new heights in the thrilling world of One Piece. After a jaw-dropping Gear 5 transformation in Episode 1071, the clash between Luffy and Kaido escalates even further in Episode 1072.

The rise of Gear 5

Luffy's Gear 5 debut wows fans as he battles Kaido in Episode 1071. The clash intensifies in Episode 1072, set to release on August 13 (9:30 a.m. JST) in Japan.(Toei Animation)

In a stunning turn of events, Luffy unleashed his Gear 5 form in the previous episode, defying all odds. Despite a seemingly crushing defeat by Kaido in Episode 1070, Luffy's unwavering determination led him to this astonishing power-up. Kaido finds himself caught off guard by the sheer might and joyous energy radiating from Luffy's transformed state. The stage is set for an uproarious showdown as Luffy's hilarious yet powerful battle with Kaido rages on.

Episode 1072 release date

Mark your calendars, because the next thrilling installment, titled "The Ridiculous Power! GEAR5 in Full Play," is set to premiere on Sunday, August 13 at 9:30 a.m. JST on Japanese networks. For fans across the globe, Crunchyroll is bringing the action with English subtitles, releasing Episode 1072 at 10:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, August 12. While the English dub is a few episodes behind, viewers can still immerse themselves in the intensity of the original Japanese audio with various subtitle options.

Global release times for Episode 1072

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 7:00 p.m. PDT

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 8:00 p.m. MDT

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 9:00 p.m. CDT

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 10:00 p.m. EDT

British Summer Time (BST): 3:00 a.m. BST

The peak of power: Episode 1072 preview

As the upcoming episode dawns, fans can expect Luffy's unrivaled power to take center stage once again. With the ground beneath him turning bouncy and his attacks taking on a whimsical flair, Luffy appears virtually invincible. Despite Kaido's tenacious efforts to fight back, it seems his blows barely scratch the surface of Luffy's might. In Episode 1072, viewers will be treated to the awe-inspiring spectacle of Luffy at the zenith of his Gear 5 prowess.

The stakes have never been higher as One Piece continues to captivate audiences with its electrifying battles and enthralling storyline. For those eager to catch the latest episode, Crunchyroll is the go-to destination. And while the anime keeps us on the edge of our seats, there's even more excitement on the horizon with the upcoming One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 DLC, set to arrive this September.

