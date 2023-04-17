Man With A Mission X milet features Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc opening theme song for a music video

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is currently airing their Season 3. Soon after the second episode aired in Japan, Japanese metal-rock band Man With A Mission dropped a video for “Kizuna No Kiseki” on their official Youtube Channel, which features the opening theme song for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc. The song follows a strong pop laced rock-metal track using their native tongue.

Image Credit: Crunchyroll

On April 10, 2023, Man With A Mission digitally released a brand new song in collaboration with singer-songwriter milet. And the CD single of the collaboration will be available in Japan on May 31 that also includes Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Arc’s ending theme song “Koi kogare.”

Image Credit: Crunchyroll

However, the “Koi kogare” theme song was also digitally released and closes the new series on April 17, 2023. On the other hand a teaser trailer for another music video by Man With A Mission x milet is now live.

Jean-Ken Jhonny, vocalist, rapper and guitarist of Man With A Mission said, “We are honoured to be a part of the opening track for this extraordinary work Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, with the diva of the times, milet. We hope you will enjoy our song with the miraculous story of how the characters’ lives cross, spin, and create bonds together.”

Regarding “Kizuna no Kiseki”, collaborator and singer milet states, “I am so delighted and excited to sing for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc. I hope to support this work that is loved around the world with “Kizuna no Kiseki” with the invincible artist, Man With A Mission. A story of deep, yet fragile bond and love. With all my heart, I would like to cherish and sing the song.”

Man With A Mission is also set to expand their craze across the Globe by world tour through North America, the UK and Europe in May 2023.

The Wolves On Parade tour will commence in the US in May and will travel through the UK and Europe in June this year.

ALSO READ| | Demon Slayer Season 3 finally lands on Netflix: Which countries are in luck?.

The most anticipated anime title, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc started premiering on April 9, 2023, in Japan. You can stream the latest two episodes of Tanjior’s saga on Crunchyroll across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, India and More.

