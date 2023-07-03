Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Episode 1 releases today: Exact release time and streaming guide

Masamune Makabe is returning after six years today! Masamune-kun’s Revenge R Season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated anime of the Summer 2023 anime season. The first episode of the second season will premiere today, July 3.

Masamune-kun's Revenge R(Silver Link Studios)

The new season of Masamune-kun’s Revenge was originally scheduled for April 2023. However, production got delayed due to COVID-19 and the release was pushed to July 3, 2023.

Exact Release Times and Where to Watch

Masamune-kun’s Revenge R Season 2 Episode 1 will air on Tokyo MX, Bs Fuji, AT-X, and KBS Tokyo. For international fans, Crunchyroll will also be streaming it and so will Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Date Masamune-kun's Revenge Season 2 Episode 1 Release Times JST PST CST GMT IST CET July 3, 2023 11:00 pm 7:00 am 9:00 am 3:00 pm 7:30 pm 4:00 pm

Recap and Preview

It has been six years since the first season premiered in 2017. The first season concluded with the Cultural Festival Arc as Masamune-kun was left pondering over the nature of his feelings towards Aki as well as his desire for vengeance.

The second season of the anime is expected to pick up from chapter 30 of the manga. It will most likely adapt the remainder of the story all the way to the end. Fans can expect a rollercoaster ride of complex emotions and an intricate web of plots. Masamune-kun’s evolving relationship with Aki, as well as his personal growth, will be in focus as this romantic comedy progresses.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge

Masamune-kun’s Revenge is a manga series written by Hazuki Takeoka and illustrated by Tiv. The anime adaptation of the story is being directed by Minato Mirai under Silver Link Studios.

Masamune Makabe was relentlessly bullied by Aki Adagaki as a child. Being rich and beautiful herself, Aki dubbed Makabe “Piggy” due to his weight.

Frustrated and seeking revenge, Masamune worked hard to improve himself. He returns as a handsome–and vain–high school student determined to exact his vengeance. He teams up with Aki’s classmate and servant, Yoshino Koiwai, as he attempts to seduce Aki. He plans to make her fall in love with him before he embarrassingly rejects and humiliates her.

