Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10 exact release date, time and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 11, 2024 07:15 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time for the upcoming Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10

Both Solo Leveling and Mashle have made their ranks among the most popular anime series of all time. First premiered in 2023, Mashle: Magic and Muscles is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto. As the release date for Season 2's next episode is getting closer, here's all you need to know:

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10 is set to arrive soon
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10 release date and time

The episode titled Wahlberg Baigan and the Greatest Danger is scheduled to be released on Saturday, March 16, at 11:30 pm JST. However, the exact release time varies across different regions. You can find out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time zoneTimeDateDay
PST9 amMarch 16Saturday
CST11 amMarch 16Saturday
EST12 pmMarch 16Saturday
GMT5 pmMarch 16Saturday
ACST2:30 amMarch 17Sunday

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10?

The episode will first air in Japan on networks like BS11 and TOKYO MX. Alternatively, Japanese fans can stream the episode on ABEMA and dAnime Store. Meanwhile, international fans can watch the episode after a short delay on Crunchyroll. Fans can expect a 2 and half hour delay for the same.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 10?

Though no credible spoilers have been leaked on social media, Mashle Season 2 Episode 10 will delve deeper into the battle between the titular character Wahlberg Baigan and Innocent Zero. In the previous episode, fans saw the latter reanimate Adam Jobs to fight the former. As the episode ended with Mash conquering Cell war. The upcoming episode is likely to show Mash catching up with his friends and joining forces with the two Divine Visionaries at the fighting arena.

