Meet Oboro Zetsu – The latest original villain of the Jujutsu Kaisen universe

Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts are in for a treat as the franchise introduces its newest original villain in the upcoming mobile game, Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade. The latest teaser for the game, which recently debuted in China, unveiled a formidable antagonist named Oboro Zetsu, adding another intriguing Special Grade Curse to the series.

The villain is depicted with a dual-faced visage, with one half bearing a somewhat human appearance, while the other is marred and darkened.(MAPPA)

Oboro Zetsu's appearance is as distinctive as it is ominous. The villain is depicted with a dual-faced visage, with one half bearing a somewhat human appearance, while the other is marred and darkened. This side showcases large webbed ears, creating a monstrous duality that extends throughout Oboro's body. Notably, the character features intriguing tattoos on the torso and sports soft pink hair, contributing to his eerie aesthetic.

While Oboro Zetsu's backstory remains shrouded in mystery, the mobile game has positioned the character as a formidable adversary. Oboro possesses a curse technique known as "Treasure of Bones and Fetus," allowing him to deprive others of their Cursed Technique (CT) by acquiring their blood and transferring it to a chosen vessel. This technique leaves the affected individual vulnerable and in a weakened state, emphasizing the potency of Oboro's abilities.

Despite limited details about the character's origin, Jujutsu Kaisen fans can anticipate delving into Oboro Zetsu's narrative as Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is set to make its debut by the end of 2023. Originally slated for a 2022 release, the mobile game has encountered delays, heightening anticipation and excitement among fans eager to explore the new villain's role in the ever-expanding Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

As the franchise continues to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and compelling characters, Oboro Zetsu's introduction adds another layer of intrigue, promising an immersive experience for Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts in the upcoming mobile game.

