Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8: Release date, where to watch, and more

The next episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 will be released on August 28, 2023. The episode will feature Pursena and Rinia, the Doldia beast girls, who will be punished by Rueus and Fitz for a mischievous act. The punishment is to wear decorative drawings on their faces for the entire day. This will be a hilarious episode that fans of the series will enjoy.

Release date and timings, where to watch

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 release date (Image via Bind)Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 release date (Image via Bind)

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 will be released on August 28, 2023, in the United States. You can watch it on Crunchyroll at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

For fans in Southeast Asia, excluding Japan, the episode will be available on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel on August 28, 2023, at 9 p.m. Central European Time.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 Preview

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 episode 8 will be a romantic episode. The preview shows that there will be a lot of love in the air at Ranoa University. Relationships will develop and emotions will run high. It will be a heartwarming episode, but there could also be some complications.

The episode will also focus on Cliff Grimoire, a self-proclaimed "magic genius." This storyline is making fans even more excited for the episode.

Recap of the Previous Episode

In the previous episode, Rudeus and his friends went to the Magic University in Ranoa. Rudeus met Zanoba Shirone, a noble who loves miniatures. He also met Juliette D. Aubert, the principal's daughter and a beautiful young woman who has a crush on Zanoba. In addition, Rudeus met a mysterious boy named Fitz who looks like his childhood friend Sylphiette. Rudeus was confused and couldn't ask Fitz about his background.

