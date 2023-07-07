My Happy Marriage Episode 1: Fans can't get enough of this anime that got them hooked with a single episode!

The first episode of My Happy Marriage premiered on July 5 this year and the audience is abuzz! With its stunning animation and touching storyline, the anime has already captivated the entire community.

My Happy Marriage Episode 1 receives love from its audience!(Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage Episode 1 introduced the viewers to the protagonist Miyo Saimori and her life. Miyo was born into an unhappy arranged marriage. When her mother passed away, Miyo lost all the happiness in her life. Her father remarried a woman who already had a daughter. Miyo’s status in the family was reduced to that of a servant.

Bullied endlessly, by her stepmother and stepsister, Miyo has lost all hope in life and accepted her miserable existence. But everything changes when her marriage is arranged to Kiyoka Kudo, a man rumoured to be so cruel, he drove all his previous arranged wives away. However, Kiyoka turns out to be a gentle and kind man who treats Miyo well. Thus, begins Miyo’s life in a blissful marriage.

In the first episode, viewers see Miyo catering to her stepsister’s and stepmother’s constant needs along with cleaning the house and carrying out various chores. Her father only offers her apathy at best. Miyo’s only happiness is the short visits by her friend, Koji. She appreciates the kindness Koji treats her with. Koji is secretly in love with Miyo and dreams of being with her forever.

However, fate is cruel to both as Koji’s marriage is arranged to Miyo’s stepsister. Miyo on the other hand, is sent off to her husband along with her meager belongings. Miyo is welcomed warmly into her new husband’s house. When she finally meets Kiyoka, she is awestruck by his beauty. And that brings the end of the first episode.

The animation of the episode was visually pleasing and soothing to the eye. The description of Miyo’s sorrows was moving without being dragged unnecessarily. The end of the episode was heartening and left the viewers wanting for more. A week seems too long to wait for another episode of this endearing story. Indeed, it seems like My Happy Marriage is off to a wonderfully promising start!