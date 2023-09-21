My Happy Marriage Season 2 announced, fans can expect more heartwarming moments

Fans of the heartwarming anime series "My Happy Marriage" have a reason to rejoice as the show is set to return for a second season. The announcement comes following the broadcast of the 12th and final episode of the first season in Japan.

The news was accompanied by an enticing Season 2 announcement visual, further stoking the excitement among dedicated viewers. Additionally, two special commemorative illustrations were released. One was crafted by Tsukiho Tsukioka, the illustrator of the light novels on which the series is based, and the other by Rito Kousaka, the talented artist behind the manga adaptation.

"My Happy Marriage" initially premiered on July 5, with its international audience enjoying the show via Netflix streaming. The source material for the series is the light novel series authored by Akumi Agitogi, which began publication in January 2019 and currently boasts seven volumes as of July 2023.

The story, beautifully summarized by Yen Press, revolves around Miyo Saimori, born into a noble family without any supernatural abilities and subjected to a life of servitude by her abusive stepmother. When she reaches marriageable age, Miyo's dreams of a better life are shattered when she learns that her intended fiancé is Kiyoka Kudou, a commander reputed to be cold and cruel. However, as they gradually open their hearts to each other, they discover the potential for true love and happiness.

The anime adaptation is helmed by Takehiro Kubota as the director, with Sachiko Yasuda as the character designer. Notable scriptwriters including Ami Satou, Takahito Oonishi, and Momoka Toyoda are responsible for shaping the series, and Kinema Citrus is the animation production company.

The cast includes Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori, Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo, Ayane Sakura as Kaya Saimori, Koutarou Nishiyama as Kouji Tatsuishi, Hiro Shimono as Yoshito Godou, and Houko Kuwashima as Yurie.

Apart from the anime, "My Happy Marriage" has inspired a Square Enix-published manga adaptation, a live-action movie, and even a stage reading. The light novel series continues to captivate readers under the Fujimi L Bunko label.

The return of "My Happy Marriage" promises more heartwarming moments and emotional journeys for fans who have been eagerly following the story of Miyo and Kiyoka. Stay tuned for further updates on the release date and plot details for the highly anticipated Season 2.

