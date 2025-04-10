My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2: Exact release date, time and more

The wait is finally over for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes fans—episode 2 now has an official release date. Following a thrilling debut, the story picks up after Koichi Haimawari’s tense run-ins with a trio of villains and his first encounter with the mysterious vigilante Knuckleduster. As the unconventional heroes begin to take shape, anticipation is building for what comes next in this darker, street-level take on the My Hero Academia universe. My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2 release date.(@MHAOfficial/X)

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2 release date and time

According to the official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 2 is scheduled to release at 11 a.m. (JST) on Monday, April 14, 2025. The episode will be simulcast globally, allowing fans worldwide to catch the action as it airs in Japan. However, release times may vary by region, so viewers are encouraged to check the official time zone chart to see when the episode drops in their area.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:00 am Monday April 14 Eastern Daylight Time 10:00 am Monday April 14 British Summer Time 03:00 pm Monday April 14 Central European Summer Time 04:00 pm Monday April 14 Indian Standard Time 07:30 pm Monday April 14 Philippine Standard Time 10:00 pm Monday April 14 Japanese Standard Time 11:00 am Monday April 14 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 am Monday April 14

Where to watch My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV first, followed by its broadcast later on BS NTV. The series will also be available on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, a Anime Store, and Lemino among others. For international audiences, the show will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2?

Episode 2 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, titled "Takeoff," is set to ramp up the action as Knuckleduster clashes with Eraser Head in a tense encounter. There’s a strong possibility the vigilante may outmanoeuvre the Pro Hero and escape once again.

At the same time, Koichi Haimawari begins to embrace his new identity as “The Crawler,” stepping into his role as a street-level hero. Viewers can expect to see him take on the trio of villains from the first episode—this time with their quirks powered up—and rush to save PopStep from danger, marking a turning point in his vigilante journey.