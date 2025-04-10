Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 10, 2025 11:26 PM IST

Read to know more about My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2 scheduled to release soon.

The wait is finally over for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes fans—episode 2 now has an official release date. Following a thrilling debut, the story picks up after Koichi Haimawari’s tense run-ins with a trio of villains and his first encounter with the mysterious vigilante Knuckleduster. As the unconventional heroes begin to take shape, anticipation is building for what comes next in this darker, street-level take on the My Hero Academia universe.

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2 release date.(@MHAOfficial/X)
My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2 release date.(@MHAOfficial/X)

Also Read: Devil May Cry Season 2 confirmed by Netflix: Fans share expectations and requests

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2 release date and time

According to the official website, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 2 is scheduled to release at 11 a.m. (JST) on Monday, April 14, 2025. The episode will be simulcast globally, allowing fans worldwide to catch the action as it airs in Japan. However, release times may vary by region, so viewers are encouraged to check the official time zone chart to see when the episode drops in their area.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:00 amMondayApril 14
Eastern Daylight Time10:00 amMondayApril 14
British Summer Time03:00 pmMondayApril 14
Central European Summer Time04:00 pmMondayApril 14
Indian Standard Time07:30 pmMondayApril 14
Philippine Standard Time10:00 pmMondayApril 14
Japanese Standard Time11:00 amMondayApril 14
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 amMondayApril 14

Where to watch My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2?

The latest episode of the anime will be available on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV first, followed by its broadcast later on BS NTV. The series will also be available on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, a Anime Store, and Lemino among others. For international audiences, the show will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Also Read: What is Pedro Pascal's net worth? Here's how much he received for The Last Of Us Season 1 per episode

What to expect from My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2?

Episode 2 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, titled "Takeoff," is set to ramp up the action as Knuckleduster clashes with Eraser Head in a tense encounter. There’s a strong possibility the vigilante may outmanoeuvre the Pro Hero and escape once again.

At the same time, Koichi Haimawari begins to embrace his new identity as “The Crawler,” stepping into his role as a street-level hero. Viewers can expect to see him take on the trio of villains from the first episode—this time with their quirks powered up—and rush to save PopStep from danger, marking a turning point in his vigilante journey.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Anime / My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 2: Exact release date, time and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On