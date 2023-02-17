Netflix and chill for otakus: 5 wholesome Studio Ghibli movies you should watch

Netflix and chill is a popular pastime that has become increasingly prevalent in recent years. Otakus, who are fans of anime and manga, have their own unique twist on this trend. Rather than binge-watching the latest TV shows or movies, they prefer to indulge in some of the best Studio Ghibli films on Netflix.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For otakus, the ideal Netflix and chill experience involves cosying up with a blanket, grabbing some snacks, and immersing themselves in a magical world filled with fantastical creatures, exciting adventures, and heartwarming stories. Fortunately, Netflix has an extensive library of anime movies that cater to this demographic. Here are the top 6 wholesome Studio Ghibli movies on Netflix that otakus can enjoy:

Whisper of the Heart

Whisper of the Heart is a beautiful coming-of-age movie that will make your heart flutter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Whisper of the Heart is a beautiful coming-of-age movie that will make your heart flutter. It tells the story of a young girl named Shizuku who is trying to find her passion in life. One day, she discovers a mysterious cat statue in the library and is drawn into a world of magic and imagination.

Spirited Away

Spirited Away is a Studio Ghibli masterpiece that should be on everyone's must-watch list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spirited Away is a Studio Ghibli masterpiece that should be on everyone's must-watch list. It tells the story of a young girl named Chihiro who is transported to a magical world filled with spirits and monsters. As she tries to find her way back to the real world, she must confront her fears and grow as a person. Spirited Away is the perfect movie for a cosy Netflix and Chill.

Ocean Waves

This film is a relatable and realistic portrayal of teenage life that captures the awkwardness, confusion, and joy of adolescence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ocean Waves is a 1993 Japanese anime film that tells the story of a love triangle between two friends, Taku and Yutaka, and a new girl at their school, Rikako. As they navigate the complexities of their relationships, they learn valuable lessons about love, friendship, and growing up. This film is a relatable and realistic portrayal of teenage life that captures the awkwardness, confusion, and joy of adolescence.

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Kiki's Delivery Service is a movie that will make you feel like a kid again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another Studio Ghibli production, Kiki's Delivery Service is a movie that will make you feel like a kid again. It tells the story of a young witch named Kiki who sets out on her own to find her place in the world. With her broomstick and cat, she starts a delivery service and learns the value of hard work and determination.

My Neighbor Totoro

This film is an enchanting tale that captures the wonder and innocence of childhood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

My Neighbor Totoro is a 1988 Japanese anime film that follows the adventures of two sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who move to the countryside and encounter a magical forest filled with mystical creatures, including a lovable creature named Totoro. As they explore their new surroundings and make new friends, they learn valuable lessons about the beauty of nature, the power of imagination, and the importance of family. This film is an enchanting tale that captures the wonder and innocence of childhood.

Howl’s Moving Castle

Howl's Moving Castle is a beautiful movie that explores the themes of love, self-discovery, and the magic of the world around us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Howl's Moving Castle is a beautiful movie that explores the themes of love, self-discovery, and the magic of the world around us. It tells the story of Sophie, a young girl who is transformed into an old woman by a witch's curse. As she embarks on a journey to find a way to break the curse, she meets a charming wizard named Howl and discovers a world of magic and adventure.

Netflix and chill for otakus is all about snuggling up with your partner or a pillow and enjoying some of the best anime movies on Netflix. Whether you're in the mood for a heartwarming coming-of-age story or a magical adventure, these wholesome movies are perfect for a cosy night in. So grab some snacks, cuddle up, and enjoy these beautiful anime movies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}