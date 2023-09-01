Netflix’s One Piece breaks the curse of live-action anime adaptations with 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s One Piece adaptation has received a high audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, breaking the curse of the streaming service’s previous anime adaptations.

Netflix’s One Piece won over fans and critics(Netflix)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The show is based on the popular manga by Eiichiro Oda, which has also been adapted into a successful anime series by Toei Animation. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his pirate crew, who are searching for a legendary treasure of Golden Rodger ‘One Piece’ that will make Luffy the greatest pirate captain of all time.

The show has been praised by critics, earning a Certified Fresh 81% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. But more importantly, it has also won over the fans, who have given it a stellar 94% audience score, based on more than 2,500 user reviews.

ALSO READ| One Piece Live Action series sets sail with mixed reactions from fans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is a remarkable achievement, considering Netflix’s history of disappointing anime fans with its live-action adaptations, such as Death Note and Cowboy Bebop.

One of the reasons why One Piece has succeeded where others have failed is that it has stayed faithful to the source material, while also making it accessible to new viewers.

The show covers the early chapters of Luffy’s journey, but also hints at the larger One Piece world that longtime fans are familiar with. The show also had the advantage of having Oda himself as a creative consultant, who had the power to request reshoots that matched his vision.

One Piece has not only set a new standard for Netflix’s anime adaptations, but also created a lot of excitement for the future of the platform’s anime projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there is no confirmation of a second season yet, the positive reception indicates that there is a strong demand for more of Straw Hat Crew’s saga.

ALSO READ| One Piece Live-Action drops on Netflix: Does it stay true to the original manga?

Plus, with One Piece breaking Netflix’s bad streak of anime adaptations, there is more hope for upcoming projects, such as the Duffer Brother’s new Death Note adaptation and My Hero Academia movie.