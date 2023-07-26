Netflix's One Piece Live-Action: Mangaka Eiichiro Oda admits some characters and moments won't make the cut

Hold onto your straw hats, One Piece fans, because the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of "One Piece" is about to hit Netflix! However, before you set sail on this new adventure, be prepared for some characters and moments to be missing from the beloved manga series.

One Piece live-action adaptation hits Netflix soon! Creator Eiichiro Oda reveals not all manga moments and characters will appear.(Netflix)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eiichiro Oda, the mangaka behind "One Piece," recently shared a heartfelt statement about the upcoming Netflix series during the One Piece Day 2023 weekend. The creator explained that adapting such a massive and beloved manga into a live-action format was no easy feat, and it required seven years of hard work and dedication.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his statement, Oda acknowledged that not everything from the original manga would make it into the eight-episode first season of the Netflix series, which will cover the East Blue saga. "There was so much that went into it," Oda expressed with excitement, referring to the efforts put forth by the talented actors, the creation of the fantastical world, the intricate costumes, and the unique storytelling possibilities that only live-action can offer.

One Piece live-action adaptation will not feature all the characters

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Oda anticipates that some fans may voice their concerns about certain characters or scenes missing from the adaptation. In response, he revealed his gracious and positive outlook, saying, “After the launch, I'm sure I'll hear about some people pointing out how this character is missing or some scene is omitted, or this bit is different from the manga. But I'm sure they'll come from a place of love, so I intend to enjoy even those comments!”

Also Read | 6 reasons why Netflix's One Piece live adaptation could fail miserably

While fans may find themselves longing for every detail from the manga to appear onscreen, Oda urged them to appreciate the creative process and the decisions made by the team behind the series. The journey of adapting such a beloved and intricate story to a different medium is undoubtedly challenging, and the creators have worked diligently to deliver an unforgettable experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, Oda dropped an exciting hint that the first season's eight episodes will lead viewers to a significant turning point in the overarching One Piece narrative. His cryptic tease has fans buzzing with speculation about what lies ahead for their beloved characters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON