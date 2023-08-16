Netflix's 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off': Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the upcoming anime series "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off." This show is a reboot of the 2010 movie "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" and brings back all the familiar faces from the original cast. Let's find out more about this exciting reunion!

‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ trailer & Premiere Date: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead & More Original Movie Cast Reunite For Netflix Anime Series

Here’s a first look at the Scott Pilgrim Anime coming to Netflix November 17th add it to your list today.

Release Date and Plot

The highly anticipated anime series is set to debut on Netflix on November 17. The story follows Scott Pilgrim, who falls in love with Ramona Flowers, But here's the twist: he has to fight Ramona's seven ex-boyfriends who are not so nice. It's not easy, and things get even more complicated.

A Dream Come True for Cast and Crew

Edgar Wright, who made the original movie, is excited about this. He said it's one of his best achievements to bring all these actors together. He's happy that they all agreed to be part of the new adventure. He added that this project gave him the chance to reunite the entire original cast for a new adventure.

Wright said, “I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure.”

A True Friendship

The original cast members of "Scott Pilgrim" have remained close friends over the years. Edgar Wright mentioned that there's even a group email that's been active since 2010, showing the strong bond they've formed. He expressed his joy at having the chance to work with the cast again and continue the adventure.

In summary, Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the upcoming anime series "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," which brings back the original cast from the 2010 film. The series is based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels and promises to deliver an exciting and entertaining story. Fans can look forward to its release on November 17.

So, get ready for some fun and excitement. The "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" anime show is going to be great! Starting on November 17, you can watch it on Netflix.

