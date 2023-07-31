One Piece anime finally unveils Luffy's Gear Fifth form, leaves fans in awe

After months of anticipation, One Piece fans can finally rejoice! The long-awaited Gear Fifth transformation has finally made its debut in the anime, and Luffy's fight with Kaido in the War for Wano is reaching its climax. The anime's latest episode gives us a glimpse of the highly anticipated Gear Fifth form, leaving fans in awe of Luffy's newfound power.

Exciting news for One Piece fans! Gear Fifth debuts in the anime, showcasing Luffy's incredible power. Fans are thrilled with this long-awaited moment.(Toei Animation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gear Fifth unveiled: A glimpse of the unprecedented power

In episode 1070, the anime provides a sneak peek at Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation. His face is partially concealed, but viewers can see an ethereal glow surrounding him, and his hair has undergone a dramatic change. With his once black hair now appearing as cloudy white, it's evident that Luffy's new form is unlike anything seen before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A long-awaited moment for One Piece fans: Gear Fifth's manga origin

One Piece readers have been aware of Gear Fifth's existence since it debuted in chapter 1044 of the manga. The form made a brief appearance in One Piece Film: Red, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its full reveal in the TV anime. With its recent introduction, Gear Fifth promises to revolutionize Luffy's power and the capabilities of his Devil Fruit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans react to Gear Fifth's arrival

Gear Fifth's arrival has set social media ablaze with excitement. One Piece enthusiasts have taken to various platforms to share their thoughts on the latest development. This long-anticipated moment is undoubtedly a game-changer for the series and has left fans eager to see more of Luffy's newfound strength.

Catch up on the action: Watch One Piece on Hulu and Crunchyroll

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those eager to witness Luffy's incredible transformation firsthand, fear not! You can catch the latest episodes of One Piece on popular streaming platforms like Hulu and Crunchyroll. Don't miss out on the epic showdown between Luffy and Kaido, as the climactic battle promises to be one for the ages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those unfamiliar with the series, One Piece follows the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who dreams of becoming the Pirate King. After accidentally eating the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit, Luffy gains the ability to stretch like rubber but loses the ability to swim. Undeterred, he sets out on an extraordinary adventure in search of the legendary treasure known as the “One Piece.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON