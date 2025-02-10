One Piece Chapter 1140: Exact release date, time and more

The official MANGA Plus website has confirmed the release date for One Piece Chapter 1140, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the saga. As Luffy gears up to face Scopper Gaban in a high-stakes battle for the key to Loki's cuffs, anticipation is building for what promises to be an intense showdown. Fans are expecting the upcoming chapter to focus heavily on this pivotal fight, as the stakes continue to rise in the ever-unfolding adventure. One Piece Chapter 1140 release date revealed.(@Eiichiro_Staff/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1140 be released?

According to the MANGA Plus website, One Piece Chapter 1140 is set to be released on Monday, February 24, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The worldwide release is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, 2025. The time of release will differ for chapters across the globe. Fans are advised to check the table below for the new chapter's release time.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, February 23, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, February 24, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, February 24, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1140?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1140?

One Piece Chapter 1140 is expected to kick off with a continued focus on the brewing confrontation between Luffy and Scopper Gaban. Rather than diving straight into Gear 5, Luffy is likely to take the time to assess Gaban’s power before escalating the fight.

In addition to the intense battle, the chapter is also expected to shift attention to either Shamrock and Gunko or the Gorosei and the World Government. This could be the moment fans learn that Shamrock’s requested ally has arrived, setting the stage for their return to Elbaph and the unfolding plan to subjugate the Giants.