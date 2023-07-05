One Piece Day 2023 - How to watch, live stream links, complete schedule and more

One Piece fans, get ready to set sail on a two-day extravaganza as the franchise gears up to celebrate One Piece Day 2023 in style. This grand event, recognized by the Japan Anniversary Association, pays homage to the beginning of the iconic series in 1997 and promises a thrilling experience for fans worldwide. One Piece first aired in October 1999 and has been consistently adding new episodes ever since. If you were to watch them all without any breaks or sleep, it would take you a total of 420.8 hours or 17.53 days.(Toei Animation)

On July 21 and 22 at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan, One Piece Day 2023 is set to unite every aspect of the beloved One Piece universe. From manga to anime, movies, music, games, and merchandise, this event has something for everyone.

What to expect from One Piece Day 2023 celebrations? - Schedule, special guests and more

So, what can fans expect from this exciting celebration? Let's dive into the action-packed schedule. On Day 1, July 21, the festivities kick off with the special cheer screening of "One Piece Film Red," featuring appearances by Kaori Nazuka, Shimofuri Myojo's Seiya and Soshina, and Ryusei Ikuta. Brace yourselves for an immersive experience right from the start.

Day 2, July 22, is when the excitement reaches its peak. The opening ceremony, featuring the esteemed voice actors of Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, along with the talented Megumi Han and Hiro Shimono, will set the stage on fire. But that's not all; brace yourselves for the special voice-over segment, taking you deeper into the world of One Piece.

The journey continues with a behind-the-scenes look at the Land of Wano, where the voice actors and special guests will provide exclusive insights into this captivating arc. Stay tuned for the latest One Piece news, as the voice actors gather for the News Corner segment, sharing exciting updates about the franchise.

But wait, there's more! The Bounty Rush One Piece Day 2023 Special Stage will have Tana P, Kosuke Hiraiwa, and Hiromi Tanifuji taking the stage by storm. If you're a fan of the One Piece Card Game, the Information Bureau segment featuring Ryo Shinomoto, Gavin, and Kitaba will surely keep you on the edge of your seat.

For the complete One Piece Day 2023 schedule, click here.

How to watch One Piece Day 2023?

The event will be streamed live with English subtitles on the official One Piece YouTube channel. Fans from around the globe can join in the celebration and immerse themselves in the world of One Piece.

So mark your calendars and prepare to be part of a monumental celebration that honors the legacy of One Piece. Get ready for a whirlwind of excitement, surprises, and unforgettable moments. Don't miss out on this incredible event—tune in to the official YouTube channel and let the grand adventure begin.

FAQs

When is One Piece Day celebrated?

Every year, on July 22, Japan celebrates One Piece Day, a special occasion officially recognized by the Japan Anniversary Association. This day holds significant meaning for fans as it marks the inception of the One Piece franchise. It all started in July 1997 when Eiichiro Oda's iconic manga, One Piece, was first published, giving birth to a beloved world of adventure and pirate tales.

Where are One Piece Day celebrations being held?

Tokyo Big Sight South Exhibition Halls 3-4

