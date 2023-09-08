One Piece enters the final saga, Egghead Arc: What to expect from the new arc

Disclaimer: The upcoming section includes spoilers from the One Piece manga.

One Piece, which premiered in 1999, is one of the longest-running anime series produced by Toei Animation. (Weekly Shōnen Jump/Eiichiro Oda)

The new One Piece episode marks the end of the Gear 5 episodes and the Wano Arc, which have been the longest for both the anime and the manga. Now, the story is moving on to the next saga, the Egghead Arc, which will introduce new characters and bid farewell to some old ones.

Here is what you need to know about the new plot of One Piece.

The new arc revolves around Vegapunk, a brilliant scientist who is wanted by the World Government for his knowledge of the Void Century, a mysterious and ancient era in history. A traitor leaks information about Vegapunk’s research, leading to a tense standoff between the Marines and the inhabitants of Egghead Island.

The Straw Hat Pirates and the Revolutionary Army also get involved in these events.

The arc also explores the origins of Devil Fruits, the awakening of Zoan-type abilities, and the enigmatic ‘man with the burn scar’.

As the story moves further, secrets about important characters, such as Vegapunk and the World Government, are revealed, setting the stage for a dramatic and dangerous confrontation. The arc reaches its climax when Vegapunk, with the help of the Straw Hat Pirates and the Revolutionary Army, escapes from the grasp of the World Government.

St. Jaygarcia Saturn arrives at the island with Kizaru and several other Vice Admirals. Their mission is to kill Vegapunk, who made the mistake of investigating the Void Century. St. Jaygarcia Saturn also says that besides Vegapunk’s death, they need to secure York, the Punk Records, and the factory that produces Mother Flame. The Navy is unaware of what is going on inside the Frontier Dome until Lucci informs them. Soon after, the Gorosei orders Kizaru to enter the dome using his powers. Nevertheless, Kizaru encounters a former comrade prior to pursuing Vegapunk.

The truth about the Void Century remains hidden, but the events that happen during this arc have a huge impact on the world of One Piece, leading to new alliances and conflicts in the future. It will be exciting to see how the anime adapts this storyline.